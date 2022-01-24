300 gathered in the house of Gigi D’Agostino’s parents to participate in the flash mob organized in his honor: the video

A wave of affection and warmth that will certainly have been well accepted by Gigi D’Agostino. Last Saturday, in the Mirafiori district of Turin, hundreds of fans gathered for a flash mob in honor of the captain. The deejay, capable of making entire generations dance around the world, received this hug after he announced to everyone that he was suffering from a bad disease about a month ago.

But let’s proceed in order. It was last December 17, when on profile Instagram of the musician and composer of electronic music, a long post appeared that stunned the hundreds of thousands of fans who follow him. these were his words:

Unfortunately, for some months now I have been fighting against a serious illness that has hit me aggressively … It is constant pain … it does not give me peace … The suffering consumes me … it has made me very weak … but I continue to struggle … I hope to find a little bit of relief …. Thank you for all the good wishes you are sending me today … They give me so much strength … they warm my heart ❤ A lot of Love … Gigi.

After this post followed exactly one month of absolute silence. Days in which the concern of supporters has only grown. Then, the January 17 last Gigi D’Agostino published a new post. This time a photo of him in the corridor of his house, visibly proven that he was trying to walk with the help of a walker.

The flash mob for Gigi D’Agostino

That photo was a real one heartbreaking for all those who loved Gigi and his music.

Starting from there and the umpteenth thanks from the musician for all the messages of good wishes and support, a young supporter had an idea brilliant. That of organizing a flash mob in honor of the deejay.

The girl, with the support of many famous people from TV, music and radio, managed to gather thousands of people on social networks. Everyone, at 6:00 pm on Saturday 22 January, danced to the rhythm of Gigi’s most famous hits.

In about 300, then, they even found themselves in Mirafiori, a district of Turin that gave birth to D’Agostino, and participated in the flash mob right under the house of Gigi’s parents. A wave of absolute and infinite love.