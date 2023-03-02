Cruz Azul is one of the most winning teams and with the greatest fans in Liga MX. According to figures from Consulta Mitofsky, the Máquina Celeste is the third most popular team in the country, only behind América and Chivas. The cementeros are a squad with a rich history, with tradition and nine league titles in their showcases.
In recent decades, due to mismanagement, the team’s course has been full of uncertainty, however, it continues to be a more than attractive destination for all Mexican soccer coaches. Although Cruz Azul has just announced Ricardo Ferretti as its new coach, a historical element of the Machine signed up to take over the reins of the club in the future.
It treats of Christian ‘Chacho’ Giménez, one of the last idols of the celestial fans. The former Argentine naturalized Mexican player has prepared himself in recent years to become a coach and in a recent interview with the communicator Javier Alarcón, he acknowledged that one of his dreams is to lead the La Noria team.
“I’m super-prepared. I’m waiting for the opportunity. I know it’s not easy, I know that the system sometimes takes you to certain places. The Cruz Azul thing, it’s my feeling, it’s going to come when it has to come”
– Christian Giménez in interview
‘Chaco’ Giménez worked until a few weeks ago as Gabriel Caballero’s technical assistant in Mazatlán, but his process was interrupted due to poor results. In this interview, the former player of the Máquina Celeste affirmed that he will continue preparing to be ready in case an opportunity to lead in the first division arises.
