Deportivo Cruz Azul has only one unit in three games played in the Clausura 2023 tournament, since matchday 1 will not be played until March against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro.
So far, La Máquina is one of the worst teams so far in the tournament and if they don’t start to add more points, their classification for the playoffs could be complicated and they can no longer say Liguilla directly.
One of the benchmarks in the celestial offensive in recent years is undoubtedly the great Titus Villa, The former Argentine soccer player closely follows the La Noria team and does not hesitate to criticize the team’s performance and points out some aspects that can be improved, however, even so, he does not consider that this team is capable of fighting for the championship.
“Now the problem is the quota of foreigners. I don’t know if they are still looking for a striker. Cruz Azul must be intelligent at least in the operational part to create a place and look for an element to shore up the attack where there is a significant lack”
– Emmanuel Villa.
The now driver of TUDNhas pointed out to the board of not complying with what it asks of the coach Raul Gutierrezwhich has no justification after several months of preparation for the Clausura 2023.
“The defensive sector can be corrected, there are very low elements, but it would only be acting well, going back to the bases. It’s not to go crazy, but to take care of it,” he said about the lines that the team needs to improve.
“There is a good base of footballers who can move the club through the Regular Season, the problem comes later when you face the best and there I don’t see Cruz Azul competing with the clubs that yearn for the title. It’s not enough and that means that the team is suffering in both areas, offensive and defensive,” he said in an interview with Halftime.
