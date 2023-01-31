A Chronicle of a Death Foretold”!

I won’t say anything more about the board of directors, because they are going to think that I bring something personal against them!

The only thing I ask of you is that if you love this club a little bit, you can do something to make it noticeable, please! Thanks! 🙏 https://t.co/yD1ang8LGM

— Emanuel “Tito” Villa (@TitoVilla1982) January 28, 2023