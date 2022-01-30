Just over a year ago, the first edition of ‘Idol Kids’ was released on Telecinco. The international brand did a good job in its presentation in Spain scoring more than a 16% share on average and bringing together nearly two million viewers in front of the television. Now the space is renewed and it does so with a completely new jury made up of Ana Mena, Omar Montes and Dionisio Martín and Ángeles Muñoz, or what is the same, Camela. A novelty even for the judges themselves who will face, starting tomorrow and for the first time, a job as wonderful as it is thankless.

“When I press the red button, a pangolin dies, and since they are in danger of extinction, we try to press it only when it has to be done,” says Omar Montes, amused during the presentation of the program. «We are not Risto, but in the end this is a ‘talent’ with children who do it better than others and we must be consistent and not deceive them or ourselves, being as fair as possible. It is crude to say it, but we have to do our job, ”he adds about a contest that also presents novelties in its mechanics.

The main? The thirteen galas that make up the competition will be self-conclusive. Thus, in the first part of the contest, called the rankings, twelve contestants will be presented, of which six will go to the semifinal, half will do so thanks to the votes of the public and the other half by the golden ticket that each judge has. –The members of Camela function here as an indivisible unit–. The eighth gala will function as a play-off and, from then on, with the 48 classified, the semifinals will be held in four galas. 16 artists will attend the grand finale, in which only the public can vote.

«They wanted me to be comfortable and since I have done so many ‘talents’, this one has been prepared differently for me. The truth is that it doesn’t look anything like what I’ve done before, “says Jesús Vázquez, who leads the format again. The presenter attributes part of the change to “the beings of light” that make up the jury, “first-class artists” and, at the same time, “humble people, who face a very difficult job with enormous enthusiasm, dedication and affection.” The Galician collaborates for the first time with the Asturian Lara Álvarez, who will be in charge of talking with the boys and their families behind the scenes, before these little artists go out to eat the stage and the world.

“Unfiltered and true.” This is how the presenter describes a contest in which the common thread is the dreams and desires of some kids who want to be artists. “They are innocence, but they are not fools,” Álvarez clarifies for whom the contest is being “a unique experience.” “They know they are in a contest and they are competitive, but they permanently teach life lessons, solidarity, support,” adds who has been surprised by their talent and how, being so small, “they have the constant need to transmit their message, which is also very powerful.

Nerves and excitement

She will be in charge of unraveling some of the stories that are hidden behind the contestants, completely unknown to the jury. “We don’t know anything so as not to let ourselves be influenced, each one is judged by the artistic,” says Dioni, half of Camela. For his partner, Angeles, participating in the contest “is a gift.” «Children and music are my weakness. I’m enjoying it so much that when it’s over I know I’m going to cry a lot. In addition, Dioni behaves better than in concerts, ”he says with a laugh. “After 28 years of putting up with me, it’s about time something good happened to you,” replies his brother-in-law.

For Ana Mena, only 24 years old, the experience has touched her very closely. «I started when I was 10 and tried my luck with contests of this type. I know those nerves and that illusion, the seriousness and commitment to the song. Seeing everything from the other side amazes me, ”he explains. The singer, who will participate in the San Remo Festival, could not help but get emotional a few days ago when one of the contestants sang one of her songs. «They are children full of talent, who when it seems that they cannot surprise you anymore, they do. There have been laughs, tears, dances… And the ‘feeling’ between the jury is transmitted, we are almost a family and I miss them when we don’t record, “he says.

“I’m not surprised, it happens to all of them,” Montes boasts. The artist, the most listened to Spanish musician on Spotify during 2020, admits that if he could he would adopt all the contestants. “They are wonderful and I have a great time. I learn something new every day,” he says.

And although Ángeles makes it clear that they are not teachers, as a jury they do try to contribute their grain of sand to the kids so that they can improve. “We encourage them to remove their fears, we give them advice and we also talk to them about our experiences, we do everything from the heart and very affectionately,” he says. The trick, in this sense, is to make the comments in a positive key. «We don’t say: ‘You did it wrong’, but: ‘This has been an eight, let’s see if the next time you do a ten’. No one here is insensitive,” says Omar. On the other hand, Dioni points out, “everyone is already a winner for passing the casting and singing on television.”

In short, “we try to give them support and advice, so that they don’t see us as a jury but as their friends at that moment,” Ana concedes. And on this point, how much the jury members have opened up “has helped them to feel protected and identified”, concludes Vázquez.