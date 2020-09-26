On the occasion of Deepawali, this time, instead of Chinese idols and lamps made by local artisans, the idols made by the local craftsmen will become a delight in the market. For this, the government will provide a variety of facilities to local artisans so that they can make good quality idols and lamps at low cost. For this, Khadi Village Industries Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said that 100-100 dye of 8 inch and 12 inch are being distributed to artisans in every district. Officers of the Matikala Board have also been directed to provide all possible help to the artisans.Several tools including 6 air compressors (50 liters capacity) spray machines, painting veal will also be distributed to enable sculptors to make good quality sculptures. The minister said that the groups who traditionally make Lakshmi-Ganesh idols will be identified and they will also be trained at the design institute at the workplace.

Cost will be reduced

Till now the cost of idols made in the state was high. Because of this, Chinese idols were sold more in the market. In view of this, an action plan has been prepared to make attractive, quality and low cost statues and lamps in the state on the instructions of the Chief Minister. A monitoring committee has also been formed for its effective implementation. Khadi Village Industries Minister said that the construction techniques and construction materials of the idols that are being constructed in the state differ. At the same time, the idols made in foreign countries are not of clay. There, sculptures are made with automatic machines by mold, which reduces their cost.