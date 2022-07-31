Impossible not to write about what it means to get coronavirus. He thought that he belonged to a unique group: those of us who were never going to suffer it, but the fifth wave ended my deluded idea. I’m enough with a lot of stories: from those who were asymptomatic and found out through a rapid test to those kidnapped in a hotel in Italy for a month despite the fact that their first test came back negative.

The anecdotes are repeated in my head and the questions begin: will I get serious or will it be like a walk through the Alameda, as has already happened twice to my husband? And since it’s too soon to have an answer, I feel like that pair of naked, asexual children who appeared in the 1970s in the collectible prints of Amor es. I remember one: They are, without clothes, one on top of the other, her feet rest on his head forming a tender human column, don’t think about anything else… They wonder expectantly, when are we going to start feeling pretty? I ask myself another question: will the symptoms go away? And since they don’t, now a joke comes to mind: a lucky shipwrecked man is on a desert island with Marilyn Monroe, no one else survived. He lives the tragedy as a party, which is not surprising, he is alone with the most beautiful woman in the world.

After a few months, when they are already in love, unexpectedly, he makes a strange request:

“Could you dress like a man?”

“Yes, what for?”

-Just do it.

Marilyn, jumping gracefully through the sand, collects some clothes from the deceased passengers to dress up. She can be seen in the reflection of a stream and the waves that propagate on the surface are as curved as her waist. She removes the ship’s captain’s belt that she just put on and, according to her, achieves a masculine appearance.

“I’m ready,” she tells him without stopping jumping on the burning sand.

“Come, let’s sit on that log near the sea.”

If the seagulls that fly over the scene were men, as the actress claims to be, they would take a swooping flight to see the scene up close and stir their hormones seeing Marilyn with those sleeves that cover her hands and those pants with the shot to the knees. knees. They would draw attention to her shirt buttoned, with a single button, between her breasts, and dizzy with desire, her peak would end up penetrating the beautiful woman’s exposed navel. None of that happens.

There they are sitting watching how the sea does not finish giving them back part of the things with which they traveled there: wigs, dentures, dolphin-shaped salt shakers, tablecloths printed with maritime knots and a swollen piece of wood, it is the side of a writing desk, a portable desk with drawers that keep unmentionable letters. But what he wants to tell her cannot be like that, it must be shared, otherwise his chest will explode before the words reach his mouth.

The silence lengthens, and Marilyn finally stops moving.

He looks at the mustache that she painted with charcoal, it looks like a flogger, but the outfit seems effective to him, the ship’s captain’s hat manages to hide the hair that he has caressed so much.

Finally, he dares to speak. He puts his arm around her shoulders, he looks into her eyes and says:

“Why don’t you know who I’m sleeping with?”

We all need to share.

#Idle #reflections #pandemic