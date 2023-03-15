Dhe American Ryan Redington won the world-famous Iditarod dog sled race in Alaska. The man, who was born in Alaska, thus won the race for the first time on Tuesday, which his grandfather helped to found a good 50 years ago. According to the organizer, Redington covered the distance of more than 1000 kilometers in 8 days, 21 hours, 12 minutes and 58 seconds.

“It means everything to bring home this trophy. Ever since I was a little kid, my goal was to win Iditarod and I can’t believe it,” Redington was quoted as saying by the Anchorage Daily News. After crossing the finish line in Nome, he fed his dogs and hugged friends, family and other dog sled drivers.

More than 30 women and men took part in the 51st edition this year. The defending champion was the American Brent Sass, who was eliminated. The competition is considered the toughest dog sled race in the world. The Iditarod leads through the wilderness of Alaska – often during snowstorms and extreme sub-zero temperatures.

Established in 1973, the competition takes its name from a river and now-abandoned place in western Alaska. The race commemorates a dog-sled expedition in 1925 to bring vaccine to Nome to combat an outbreak of diphtheria. Goods and mail were also transported along the Iditarod Trail in the 20th century.