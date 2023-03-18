Home page World

The “Last Generation” also exists in Austria, with climate activists sticking themselves to the streets more and more often. Drivers don’t like that.

Vienna – Protests by climate activists are diverse and have steadily increased in recent years. Most recently, however, the campaigns surrounding the “last generation” – also known as “climate glue” – caused a stir. This is not only the case in Germany, but also in Austria.

Climate glue in Austria: traffic blockades in Vienna and Graz

While the “Last Generation” in Germany wants to expand their protests, the climate activists in Austria are pursuing a similar goal. As in the previous weeks, there were traffic blockades on Monday (March 13), this time in Graz and Vienna. This is reported among other things oe24.

The climate activists have obviously hit a nerve with drivers. In Vienna, for example, they tried to pull the activists of the “last generation” off the street and thus clear the lane again. Pictures published by the news portal show several men holding the “climate stickers” on their arms.

Last generation: Austrian climate activists are attacked by motorists

The drivers had also insulted the activists of the “last generation” as “morons” and “idiots”. Apparently nobody was injured. The protest actions took place in the Austrian capital Vienna at Schwarzenbergplatz and on the Rechte Wienzeile. In Graz, Glacisstrasse, an important road during rush hour, was blocked by climate activists.

In Austria, too, activists from the “last generation” are increasingly sticking themselves to the streets. © IMAGO/Franz Perc

According to the news portal, the “last generation” in Austria is demanding an end to new oil and gas drilling and 100 km/h on the motorways to ensure better air and less CO 2 – to ensure ejection. In their project, the climate activists were supported by several scientists on Monday.

Climate adhesives in Austria: Last generation are ready for talks

The “Last Generation” itself, however, shared pictures of the protest actions on Twitter. According to the climate activists, Austria is affected by drought and water shortages, and Chancellor Karl Nehammer refuses to enforce “the simplest protective measures such as speeding up to 100 km/h on the autobahn”. The “climate stickers” allude to a speech by Nehammer on Friday, in which he described Austria as “Autoland”.

However, the climate activists are apparently also willing to suspend their protests. As the Salzburg news report, the “Last Generation” confirmed to the newspaper on Monday that they would make the necessary agreements “if a mayor backs our demands.” Such deals between climate activists and mayors have recently also been made in Germany.

Last generation: Austrian mayors with mixed feelings about the climate stickers

According to an activist from the “last generation”, city leaders must therefore publicly commit to climate protection. From the mayors who the Salzburg news However, only Innsbruck’s head Georg Willi (Greens) seems to support the climate activists.

While the mayor of Salzburg “cannot start with this type of protest at all”, his Linz colleague Klaus Luger sets conditions for talks with the climate activists. According to this, the protest actions of the “Last Generation” on the streets of the city would have to be suspended for four weeks while the negotiations would be ongoing. Meanwhile, it may be of interest to some what “last generation” climate activists earn. (mef)