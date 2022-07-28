TikTok has become a virtual guide for tourists, as several of its users publish content related to events or places, such as restaurants or museums, that are amazing to know and visit. That is the case of a library in the Czech Republic.

A piece made up of books located in the Municipal Library of Prague, in the Czech Republic, went viral on social networks due to its incredible design. It is a work of art that bears the name of IDIOM, a tower that is built with more than 8,000 books stacked in a circular way.

The sculpture has become a tourist space in Marianske Square, where people go to admire it and take pictures to share on their networks.

(Also: They shot a young man after liking a photo of a woman on social networks).

The creator of LANGUAGE

After the work became a trend on the internet, platform users questioned who created it. The man is Matej Krén, a Slovakian sculptor who was born on April 20, 1958, in Trenčín.

Matej exhibited it in 1995 in the city of São Paulo, Brazil, but after three years the artist decided to leave it located in Prague, where it is currently located.

(You may be interested: Why Esperanza Gómez filed a guardianship against Instagram).

After more than 25 years, the tower of books has suffered some damage, mainly because some people are not careful when visiting it: several tourists have slept in it and have even tried to steal a book from those that make up the piece. . These actions caused the sculpture to sink almost 10 centimeters.

For this reason, IDIOM had a renewal in the week of July 25 to 31, 2011, when the library was closed. Period during which the author of the sculpture, also named as the “Pillar of knowledge”, was in contact with the library for the maintenance of the work.

More news

Darío Gómez’s brother says that he did not have heart surgery to continue working

How to be more productive: advice from Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Steve Jobs

New study says dogs can ‘see’ with their noses

Why do Queen Elizabeth’s royal guards yell at some tourists?

Trends WEATHER