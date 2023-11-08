Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Split

Special forces use explosive devices against Hamas tunnels. Israeli soldier killed in Gaza. The news ticker about the war in the Middle East.

More and more dead : War in the Middle East claims numerous victims in Israel and Gaza

: War in the Middle East claims numerous victims in Israel and Gaza Pressure on Israel grows: Biden asks Netanyahu to pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip

on grows: Biden asks Netanyahu to pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip Ground offensive in Gaza : Israel’s army secures Hamas base

in : Israel’s army secures Hamas base The information processed here for War in Israel come from international media and news agencies, but also from the parties to the conflict. The information on the situation in Israel can be independently verified and in the Gaza Strip, but sometimes not. We remain transparent in these cases too.

Update from November 8th, 9:30 a.m.: In its advance into the north of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the Israeli military said it was concentrating on destroying Hamas’ extensive tunnel network. Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said special units used explosives to neutralize the network of tunnels that stretched hundreds of kilometers under the Gaza Strip. The military killed one of Hamas’ leading weapons developers, the army said. According to the information, Muhsin Abu Sina was, among other things, an expert in the development of missiles.

Israel’s army continues its attacks in the Gaza Strip. © MOHAMMED ABED/afp

War in the Middle East claims numerous victims in Israel and Gaza

First report from November 8th: Gaza – According to the Israeli army, a soldier from the 401st Armored Brigade was killed in fighting in the north of the Gaza Strip. This brings to 31 the number of Israeli soldiers who have lost their lives since the ground offensive in Gaza began.

Meanwhile, the number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip has risen to more than 10,300, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health. The Palestinian authorities make no distinction between combatants and civilians. However, 4,237 children are said to be among the victims. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 160 children are killed every day in the Gaza Strip. “The extent of death and suffering is hard to imagine,” said WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier. According to Israeli figures, Hamas murdered more than 1,400 people in its terrorist attack on October 7th. In addition, around 240 hostages were kidnapped into the Gaza Strip.

Here is an overview of the data that the UN has compiled based on the information (As of November 7th). The numbers cannot currently be independently verified.

Deaths: 10,328 Deaths: approx. 1,400 Injured: 25,956 Injuries: approx. 5,400

Pressure on Israel is growing: Biden asks Netanyahu to pause the fighting in Gaza

Given the dramatic situation for the civilian population in the densely populated area, pressure is growing on Israel to call for a ceasefire to enable aid deliveries and the evacuation of foreign nationals from the Gaza Strip. US President Joe Biden also asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a break in the fighting. This could also be used to free Hamas hostages, the US news portal reported Axios citing US government circles.

However, Netanyahu once again ruled out a ceasefire without the release of hostages. As long as the people abducted by Hamas are not free, there will be no delivery of fuel to the area, no access for Palestinian workers to Israel and no ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu said in a televised speech.

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

Israel’s army in the center of Gaza: Hamas base secured

“We are in the heart of the city of Gaza,” said Israeli Defense Minister Joav Gallant. Gaza is the “largest terrorist base ever built in the world.” According to the Israeli military, the city in the north of the Gaza Strip had previously been surrounded. A spokesman recently stated that the coastal area is now divided into a northern and a southern half. According to the army, a “military base of the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip was secured” in recent fighting. (talk to agencies)