IDF strikes al-Qassam Brigade commander’s house in Gaza Strip

The Israeli army attacked the house of the commander of the Hamas military wing of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammed Ad-Deif, in the Gaza Strip. About it reports Haaretz newspaper.

It is noted that his closest relatives were killed. The condition of the commander himself is not reported.

On the morning of October 7, the Israeli army reported that Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired rockets into Israel. In response to the rocket attacks, the Israel Defense Forces announced the launch of a military operation in Gaza. A large-scale gathering of reservists was also announced.