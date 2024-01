Israeli Army Spokesperson and Rear Admiral. Daniel Hagari. | Photo: Reproduction/Youtube

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated this Friday (19) that they eliminated on Thursday (18) a high-ranking representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, one of the terrorist groups operating in the Gaza Strip, in a precise air strike .

According to an Israeli military spokesman, the terrorist was identified as Wael Abu Fanounah, deputy head of Islamic Jihad's psychological warfare operations and responsible for releasing videos of rocket attacks carried out by the organization against Israeli territory.

Abu Fanounah also held several positions within the terrorist group's ranks, including assistant to the commander of Islamic Jihad in the northern Gaza region, Khalil Bahtini, the army said. Furthermore, he was accused of “creating and distributing documentation about Israeli hostages” as part of the “psychological warfare waged against the population of Israel.”

The airstrike that eliminated the terrorist is part of the joint operational activities of ground troops, which include the Israeli air and naval forces in the Gaza Strip.

The conflict in the Middle East entered its 105th day of war this Friday. The Israeli offensive in Gaza is being carried out against Hamas and other terrorist groups operating in the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli Army reported that fighting and attacks continued in the central area of ​​Gaza, where its troops carry out operations, and in the north, where air and ground forces have already killed several armed terrorists.

The war between Israel and Hamas began in October, days after the Palestinian group's terrorist attacks against the Israelis, which killed around 1,200 people in Israel.