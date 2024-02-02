IDF probably also wants to advance to Rafah

Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Press Split

Israel is reportedly planning a sensitive military operation. The Houthi militia remains active. Is there a risk of further escalation in the Middle East? The news ticker.

Update from February 2nd, 6:55 a.m.: The Houthi rebels say they have attacked a British merchant ship in the Red Sea. The attacks will only be stopped when the aggression in Gaza ends and the siege there ends, a Houthi spokesman said. A British Navy organization had previously reported that there had been an explosion near the starboard side of a ship. The ship and crew are safe and well.

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

Is Israel's army advancing into Gaza as far as Rafah?

First report from February 2nd: The highly explosive situation in the Middle East threatens to worsen further. This is what Israel is planning, according to the newspaper Times of Israel In Gaza, an army operation in the southernmost part of the sealed-off coastal area was considered extremely sensitive. The military will also reach and destroy the Hamas brigade in Rafah, the newspaper quoted Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant as saying. There are now said to be more than 1.3 million people in Rafah and the surrounding area. That's more than half of the Gaza Strip's total population of around 2.2 million. Palestinian civilians are seeking protection from the fighting there in extremely small spaces.

There are now said to be more than 1.3 million people in Rafah and the surrounding area. © Mohammed Talatene/dpa

Almost four months after Hamas' terrorist attack on southern Israel, Israel's army has moved deep into the Gaza Strip to crush Hamas. The southern end of the sealed-off coastal area, which borders Egypt with the divided city of Rafah and the border crossing of the same name, is so far out of reach of ground troops. The US newspaper Wall Street Journal reported three weeks ago, citing unnamed Israeli and Egyptian sources, that Israeli officials had informed Egypt of a planned military operation along the Gaza side of the border.

US sanctions violent Jewish settlers in West Bank

The US government, meanwhile, has imposed sanctions on four Jewish settlers accused of taking part in violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank. The US Treasury Department released the names of the four Israelis, who are also accused of intimidation and destruction of property.