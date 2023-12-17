The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) discovered weapons in incubators at a medical center in the Gaza Strip. The news publication reported this on Saturday, December 16 Yedioth Ahronoth.

The IDF, together with the General Security Service (Shin Bet), carried out the operation at a facility used as a command center by Hamas – the Kamal Avdan hospital in Jabaliya in the north of the enclave. The Israelis detained about 90 people on suspicion of terrorism, including those involved in the attack on Israel on October 7.

During the investigation, the military found out that weapons were hidden in the incubators in the intensive care unit, which are designed for nursing premature babies.

“This led to the subsequent discovery of additional weapons, classified documents and tactical communications devices hidden in the hospital,” the release said.

On December 13, the Al Jazeera television channel, citing the enclave's Ministry of Health, reported that as a result of Israeli shelling in the Gaza Strip, 18,608 people were killed and the number of wounded exceeded 50,594. According to ministry data cited by the publication, in 25 hours 196 dead and 499 wounded were admitted to hospitals.

The day before, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone. 153 states, including Russia and China, voted for the resolution, 10 countries voted against it, and another 23 states abstained from voting.

On December 4, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Israel continues to expand the scope of its operation against the Palestinian radical movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The truce between Israel and Hamas, which was in force on November 24, ended on December 1. Thanks to this temporary ceasefire agreement, the parties exchanged more than 200 hostages and prisoners.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.