The bodies of five Israeli prisoners were found in underground tunnels of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced this on Sunday, December 24, in its Telegram channel.

“Underground infrastructure revealed [ХАМАС]where IDF soldiers found the bodies of prisoners [израильтян]”, the message says.

As specified, the Hamas underground tunnel discovered by the IDF included two levels – the first about 10 m deep and the second, which went tens of meters down.

In addition, it is indicated that a network of tunnels with multiple routes was used to conduct Hamas military operations and move its fighters.

The IDF also identified spare Hamas shelters and weapons production infrastructure in the tunnel.

Earlier in the day, the spokesman for Hamas's military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida, said that 48 IDF soldiers had been killed in attacks in the Gaza Strip over the past few days.

The day before, on December 23, it became known that the number of dead IDF soldiers had reached 477 since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict began on October 7.

On December 4, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Israel continues to expand the scale of its operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Prior to this, on December 3, the IDF began active combat operations in the south of the Gaza Strip. As IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said, the country's army has the capabilities to conduct a ground operation in the south of the enclave as effectively as in the north.

Earlier, on December 1, the truce between Israel and Hamas, which had been in force since November 24, expired. Thanks to this temporary ceasefire agreement, the parties exchanged more than 200 hostages and prisoners.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.