The Israeli military killed a senior commander of the Palestinian Hamas movement, who was one of the leaders of the attack on Israel October 7, during an attack on the Jabaliya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. The TV channel reported this on October 31 CNN.

According to the TV channel, the commander of the Central Jabaliya battalion, Ibrahim Biari, was eliminated.

“Biari was one of the leaders responsible for sending militants to Israel to carry out the bloody attack on October 7. As a result of the strike, numerous Hamas terrorists were injured (Hamas is recognized as a terrorist organization in Israel – Ed.),” the report said.

According to the IDF, it was Biari who oversaw all military operations in the northern Gaza Strip since the start of the ground operation, and also participated in numerous attacks on Israel that lasted for decades.

Hamas, for its part, denied Israeli claims regarding the presence of one of its leaders in the camp. Palestinians called the Israeli strike “a terrible crime against civilians, children and women in the Jabaliya camp.”

Jabaliya is the largest of eight refugee camps in the Gaza Strip. Earlier on Tuesday, Al Jazeera reported that more than 100 people were killed and about 300 injured in the Israeli strike on the camp. During the broadcast, a journalist from the site of the attack cited data that the camp was blown up by six bombs, each weighing 1 ton.

Representative of the Palestinian Ministry of Health Ashraf al-Qudra on TV Al Hadath reported that the death toll continues to rise.

On October 30, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced at a cabinet meeting that the country had begun the third stage of the war with the Palestinian Hamas movement. According to him, Israel will not agree to a ceasefire, as this would mean that the country has surrendered to “terrorism and barbarism.”

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.