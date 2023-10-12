IDF confirms Hamas beheads Israeli babies

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Jonathan Conricus confirmed that Hamas militants beheaded Israeli babies during the weekend attack. About it reports BBC News.

Conricus referred to information received from a forensic expert who visited Kibbutz Beeri. “I admit that it took us some time to really comprehend and verify these messages [об убитых младенцах]and it was hard to believe that even Hamas could commit such a barbaric act,” he said.

Conricus also passed on Sky News that another senior Israeli official confirmed this information.

“There is a person – a high-ranking person – who was identified on the record, I think he was on CBS News, personally testifying that he actually saw the severed heads of babies,” the IDF spokesman emphasized.

It was previously reported that the Israeli military allegedly discovered the remains of beheaded infants in the Israeli kibbutz Kfar Aza, but did not provide any photographic or video evidence. The i24 channel correspondent Nicole Zedek herself stated that she “took the military at their word.”

Later, the channel published a video with the deputy commander of the 71st IDF Paratroopers Detachment, Davidi Ben Zion, who spoke about “hundreds of killed civilians, including babies and children.”

“[Боевики ХАМАС] killed them and cut off some of their heads, it’s terrible to see… and we all must remember who the enemy is and what our mission is, [ради] justice, where there is a right side, and the whole world should be for us,” Zion said.

Hamas has denied accusations of mass killings and beheadings of children, as well as attacks on civilians. The group accused the media of intending to cover up Israeli crimes in the Gaza Strip. Hamas also indicated that it was planning an operation only against the Israeli army.