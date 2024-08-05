Israeli Defense Forces said they launched interceptors toward targets and confirmed crash in Upper Galilee

To the FDI (Israel Defense Forces) identified on Sunday night (August 4, 2024) an airstrike in Upper Galilee coming from Lebanon. The information was released by the Israeli agency on its Telegram channel.

According to the statement, “multiple targets” Suspicious aircraft were spotted crossing over Lebanon. In response, Israel sent interceptors towards the targets and one downing was confirmed.

As a result of the attack, the IDF claims that 1 soldier and 1 officer were moderately injured and were evacuated for medical care. Firefighters were called to put out a fire in the area following the attack.

Earlier, Hezbollah said it had launched “dozens” rockets fired at the community of Beit Hillel in northern Israel. According to the Iran-backed extremist group, the attack was in “solidarity” with the Palestinian people and in response to Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon. No one was injured.

Images shared on social media show what appears to be the Israeli air defense system intercepting rockets. The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that one projectile fell in the Beit Hillel area and several others went into open areas.

From the IDF’s account, it is not possible to know whether this is the same attack that was repelled tonight.

Last Tuesday (July 30), the Israeli army bombed the city of Beirut, the Lebanese capital, in response to the attack that authorities accuse Hezbollah of having carried out against the Golan Heights, a region of Syria controlled by Israel. The target was allegedly Fu’ad Shukr, a high-ranking commander of the extremist group Hezbollah.

Tensions in the Middle East have risen over the week following his assassination and that of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas’ political bureau in Tehran, Iran.