Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, the activities of the 15th edition of the “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” exhibitions 2021 will be launched next Sunday, for a period of five days, in addition to the International Defense Conference 2021, which will be held on February 20 at the Center ADNOC Business, to review the latest developments in the defense industries sector.

The Supreme Organizing Committee stated during a press conference that “It is expected that more than 900 exhibiting companies from 59 countries will participate in the current session, in addition to the participation of 35 national pavilions. It is expected that the two exhibitions will attract more than 70 thousand local and international visitors, over the course of The five days, in addition to 110 international delegations, have confirmed their attendance. More than 500 media professionals from 64 countries around the world are expected to participate in the media coverage.

The two exhibitions, organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces, review the latest developments in the defense industries sector of advanced and innovative technology and equipment, as well as shed light on the development of the national defense industries sector in the country, as well as Holding strategic partnerships between the various participating parties and major international companies specialized in these sectors.

The International Defense Conference 2021 brings together experts and specialists from around the world on the ground at the ADNOC Business Center, and virtually through global communication platforms, to discuss the prosperity and development of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, and their protection in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the Exhibitions, Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, confirmed in his speech during the conference that IDEX contributed to supporting the national and international defense industries sector since its first launch, and consolidating the UAE’s position and its pivotal role locally, regionally and globally. .

He pointed out that “IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions and the International Defense Conference are among the vital and strategic international events that have succeeded in transforming into integrated global platforms, attracting the latest developments in the land, sea and air defense industries of technology and innovations that keep pace with the techniques of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

He added that “the next session will launch the recovery phase from the (Covid-19) pandemic, despite the current conditions that the world is witnessing, to demonstrate the readiness of the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and their ability to organize and host these leading international events, where the state has the necessary infrastructure and expertise to organize A global event in a way that ensures adherence to the precautionary measures, safety and prevention measures, which establishes the leading international position of the exhibitors, and confirms Abu Dhabi’s ability to attract various countries of the world to participate in one of the most important international events specialized in the defense industries sector.

He said, “A high participation rate of decision-makers and experts from these vital sectors has been registered, and we have witnessed a wide global turnout to participate in this session, and it is expected that this session will attract large numbers of visitors from all over the world, as it will participate in these activities that play a major role in the development of industries. National Defense, defense industry leaders from around the world, to forge fruitful partnerships ».

He added that the next session will provide the participants and visitors with a unique opportunity to see the latest developments in the global defense and security sectors in terms of innovative technology and equipment, to contribute to achieving world peace.

In turn, the Assistant Undersecretary for Industries and Development of Defense Capabilities at the Ministry of Defense, and Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Committee, Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Muhammad Al-Balushi, affirmed that the Supreme Organizing Committee was keen to cooperate with all the competent committees and various national institutions to establish a set of procedures in accordance with the highest global and local requirements. To ensure the security and safety of international delegations, participants and visitors.

Participation of 5 new countries

The managing director and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and its subsidiary group, Hamid Matar Al Dhaheri, said, “The current session is witnessing the participation of five new countries, participating for the first time, namely: Israel, North Macedonia, Azerbaijan, and Luxembourg, in addition to Portugal, and that the proportion of international exhibiting companies exceeded 84% of the total exhibitors, while the proportion of national companies exhibiting reached 16% of the total companies, which reflects the extent of international interest in IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions, in addition to the advanced level the defense industries sector has reached at the level the local”.





