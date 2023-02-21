Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Trends Center for Research and Consulting issued a new study entitled: “The Geostrategic Importance of Military and Defense Exhibitions… IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 as a Model”, coinciding with the current session of the two exhibitions and its participation in them. It aims to shed light on the geostrategic importance of military exhibitions in general and then IDEX, especially in its edition. current.

The study, which was issued by Trends Research and Consulting Department, showed that the IDEX International Exhibition occupies a prominent and distinguished position among the major international exhibitions in the field of military and defense industries, noting that the exhibition has achieved major achievements and continuous successes since its inception in 1993 in terms of the steady increase in the size of the allocated space. For offers and the number of participating countries and international exhibiting companies.

The study showed the development of the exhibition year after year, as 250 international companies specialized in defense industries from 34 countries participated in the first session of the event and attracted about 35 thousand visitors, while more than 1,350 local and international companies representing 65 countries from all continents will participate in the 2023 session. Along with 41 national pavilions. The 2023 edition also witnesses a high-level global turnout of leaders, decision-makers, ministers, senior officials, experts and specialists from all countries of the world.

The study touched on the most important military and defense exhibitions in the world, namely: IDEX, Navdex Abu Dhabi, Indian Arrow, the annual Russian Defense Exhibition, the International Military-Technical Forum in Russia, the China Air Show, the Heron Exhibition in the United States of America, the Korean DX Military Exhibition, and the South African Exhibition. , the MSPO exhibition in Poland, the International Defense and Security Eurosatory in Paris, and the International Defense and Security Equipment Exhibition in London.

The study concluded that IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 have become a geostrategic bridge between the West, East, North and South in the field of military industries.