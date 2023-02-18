Mona Al-Hamoudi (Abu Dhabi)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the activities of the sixteenth edition of the International Defense Exhibition “IDEX 2023” and the seventh edition of the Maritime Defense Exhibition “NAVDEX 2023” will start tomorrow from February 20 to 24, 2023, at the Center Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, as it is considered the largest edition in the history of the exhibition, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the launch of the “IDEX” exhibition, with wide international participation from all continents of the world.

Over the course of thirty years, IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions have succeeded in achieving global leadership in the field of defense industries, through which they have established their position as the largest specialized exhibitions in this field at the regional and international levels.

The two exhibitions were able to transform into the most prominent international platform hosted by the UAE every two years to showcase the latest innovations in the defense sector, and a global forum to review the sector’s developments in terms of advanced technology and equipment, and they constitute an opportunity to forge strategic partnerships between major companies specialized in the defense and military industries from different countries of the world.

Since the launch of the first edition of its organization in 1993, IDEX has been able to consolidate the UAE’s prominent position in organizing the largest international exhibitions and forums. An increasing turnout in each session organized during the previous years, as an opportunity to conclude strategic partnerships and exchange expertise and experiences on innovations and products in the defense industries, and an important platform for concluding deals, signing memorandums of understanding, and discussing ways of cooperation between major companies specialized in the defense and military industries sector from different countries of the world. .

The year 2023 will witness the launch of the sixteenth session of the International Defense Exhibition “IDEX” and the seventh edition of the Maritime Defense Exhibition “NAVDEX”, which are witnessing a major qualitative leap in their organization, and a multiplication of numbers in various equipment, expansions and spaces to accommodate the record turnout by major international specialized companies. In the defense industries sector, in addition to delegations and specialists from all over the world, which establishes the international strategic position enjoyed by the two exhibitions, and their role in shaping the features and future of the defense industries sector at various levels.

Abu Dhabi is a leading destination

IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions reinforce the position of the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for organizing major global events, which was achieved thanks to the wise leadership and its future vision, so that the country becomes a destination for leaders, decision-makers and experts from all over the world in the defense industry sector, one of the most important sectors. On which future development plans are based to diversify sources of income, keep abreast of the developments of the fourth industrial revolution, and build an economy based on knowledge and sustainable development in various economic and societal sectors.

350 delegations

It is expected that the number of official delegations that will visit the exhibitions over the course of 5 days will exceed more than 350 delegations from different countries of the world, with a growth rate of 191% compared to the previous edition in 2021, as the Organizing Committee, in cooperation with the ADNEC Group and the competent authorities, developed a detailed and studied plan. To ensure that the aspirations of all guests and official delegations are met and exceeded.

1350 companies

The number of exhibiting companies increased to 1,350 companies, with a growth rate of 50% compared to the previous session in 2021, while the number of these companies increased by 285% compared to the first session of the exhibition in 1993.

130 thousand visitors

It is expected that the current session will attract more than 130,000 visitors from among the dignitaries, decision makers and specialists from all over the world, with a growth rate of 209% compared to the 2021 session. As for the participating countries, the number has increased to reach 65 countries, with a growth rate of 10. % for the 2021 session and 200% compared to the first edition of the exhibition.

41 national pavilions

The number of national pavilions increased to more than 41 national pavilions, with a growth rate of 17% compared to the previous session, while the total area of ​​the exhibition this year increased by 20% compared to the previous session of the exhibition, to reach 165 thousand square meters. Comparing the area of ​​the current session of the exhibition with the first session in 1993, the spaces increased by 135 times compared to the area of ​​the first session, which did not exceed 1200 square meters.

180 exhibiting national companies

It is worth noting that the exhibitions “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” have contributed, since their inception decades ago, to supporting the development of national defense industries, as the current session of the exhibition witnesses the participation of more than 180 national exhibiting companies, which constitute 16% of the total international exhibiting companies, while The UAE pavilion is the largest in the exhibition, with a total area of ​​more than 23,700 square meters, followed by the Turkish pavilion, and then the American pavilion, which confirms the great role played by IDEX in supporting national industries by concluding partnerships with international institutions and promoting their products in new markets. .

Marine pieces and ships

The current session is witnessing the holding of the seventh edition of the “NAVDEX” exhibition for the first time in the new “Marina ADNEC” hall, which extends over an area of ​​​​more than 10 thousand square meters, which is the largest of its kind in the Middle East region, which contributed to the growth of the number of exhibiting companies in the session. The current exhibition “Navdex” increased by 206% compared to the previous session, and the total area of ​​the exhibition increased by 35% to reach 57 thousand square meters.

A number of countries are participating in the “NAVDEX” exhibition with pieces and marine ships amounting to 8 countries, namely: Pakistan, Bahrain, Britain, Italy, China, Kuwait, India, in addition to the United Arab Emirates. These ships will be displayed at ADNEC Port, in addition to Zayed Port, which will attract many marine vessels and ships participating in the exhibition.

9 countries for the first time

Nine countries are participating for the first time in IDEX and NAVDEX, namely: Uzbekistan, Ireland, Nigeria, Montenegro, Kuwait, Lithuania, Bangladesh, in addition to Monaco.

A space has also been allocated to host the new exhibiting companies, and an additional hall has been launched that includes an area dedicated to startups, which attracts more than 82 startups from 25 countries around the world, to present their most prominent technologies and products to visitors and experts. Senior decision-makers in the government and private sectors, in addition to launching the “IDEX Think Tank” program for the first time, which includes closed sessions for experts and specialists in the sector.

Live shows

The grand podium area at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center and the water canal area of ​​ADNEC Marina are witnessing many live shows of the latest equipment and vehicles, some of which will be displayed for the first time, which will contribute effectively to demonstrating the practical capabilities of these vehicles and marine pieces in various classifications and defense uses. .