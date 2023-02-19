Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, the activities of the sixteenth session of the International Defense Exhibition “IDEX 2023” and the seventh session of the Maritime Defense Exhibition “NAVDEX 2023”, which are organized by the “ADNEC” group in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, will start today. They will continue for 5 days at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, with the participation of more than 1,350 companies from different countries of the world.

This year’s edition is considered the most distinguished in the history of the exhibition, as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of the launch of IDEX, the pioneering event that is considered one of the most important defense exhibitions in the world and the largest in the region.

The total area of ​​the exhibition increased this year by 20% compared to the previous session of the exhibition, to reach 165 thousand square meters, and increased by 135 times, compared to the area of ​​the first session in 1993, which did not exceed 1,200 square meters.

The number of exhibiting companies in this year’s edition also increased to 1,350 companies, with a growth rate of 50% compared to the previous session in 2021, while the number of these companies increased by 285% compared to the first session of the exhibition in 1993.

This year’s edition is expected to attract more than 130,000 VIP visitors, decision-makers and specialists from all over the world, with a growth rate of 209% over the previous edition in 2021.

65 countries are participating in this year’s edition, an increase of 10% over the previous edition and 200% compared to the first edition in 1993, while the number of national pavilions has increased to 41, with a growth rate of 17% compared to the previous edition.

Nine new countries are participating in the exhibition for the first time, namely: Uzbekistan, Ireland, Nigeria, Montenegro, Lithuania, Kuwait, Bangladesh, Colombia, in addition to Monaco.

This year’s edition is characterized by many initiatives that are held for the first time, and contribute to strengthening the position of the most prominent event in the world in the defense industries sector, as Hall No. 13 was added, with a total area of ​​​​more than 2,200 square meters, in order to accommodate new companies. An additional hall has also been launched that includes an area dedicated to startups, on an area of ​​more than 1,500 square meters, which attracts more than 81 startups from 25 countries around the world, to display their most prominent technologies and products in front of visitors and experts.

The current session is witnessing the holding of the “NAVDEX” exhibition for the first time in the new Marina ADNEC hall, which extends over an area of ​​​​more than 10,000 square meters, which is the largest of its kind in the Middle East region, as the number of exhibiting companies increased in the current session of the “NAVDEX” exhibition. By 206% compared to the previous session, the total area increased by 35% to reach 57 thousand square meters.

Many marine vessels and ships from 7 countries are participating in the current session of the Navdex exhibition, namely: Pakistan, Bahrain, Britain, Italy, China, India, in addition to the United Arab Emirates, where these ships will be displayed in ADNEC Port in addition to Zayed Port, Which will attract many pieces and marine vessels participating in the exhibition.