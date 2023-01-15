Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the exhibition (IDEX and NAVDEX 2023) will be hosted from February 20 to 23, 2023. More than 15 dialogue sessions focus on 3 main axes, with the participation of thought leaders, policy makers and experts. Global leaders to discuss the most innovative technologies and solutions in defense fields.

The ADNEC Group is organizing the 16th session of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2023) and the 7th session of the Maritime Defense and Security Exhibition (NAVDEX 2023), from 20 to 24 February 2023, in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Defense.

The dialogue sessions provide an ideal platform to review the most important issues in the defense and maritime defense sectors, as participants discuss a range of vital topics, such as artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, diversity and inclusiveness, and emerging technologies, which are now playing a major role in efficiency, support for decision-making, and the ability to predict future needs. .

Saeed Al Mansouri, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, said: “Hosting these dialogue sessions for the first time within this global event is in line with ADNEC’s strategy to provide a platform to transfer and enhance knowledge in the main promising sectors, through the exchange of ideas, experiences and knowledge to develop national capabilities and competencies and support their role.” In enhancing the competitiveness of the national defense industries at the local and international levels.

Brigadier General Mohammed Hamad Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the International Defense Conference accompanying the two exhibitions, said: “The dialogue sessions that are held for the first time within the (IDEX and NAVDEX) exhibitions, which are held under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, are a qualitative addition. This global event, especially since it contributes, in addition to the International Defense Conference, to the consolidation of the leading global position of the two exhibitions and the accompanying conference as a global platform for the exchange of expertise and experiences with elite leaders of defense industries in the world, and provides a real opportunity to discuss a range of issues related to defense industries and technology. And to highlight the distinguished capabilities of the UAE in the sector, and its efforts to define a more developed future for the defense industries sector and defense technology.

The agenda of the dialogue sessions includes a set of presentations and interviews centered on the role of advanced technologies in supporting and promoting faster decision-making by increasing organizational flexibility in defense fields, where 5 sessions discuss issues related to artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, and 5 other sessions deal with the concept of diversity and inclusiveness. In the defense sector, while the remaining sessions shed light on emerging technologies and their impact on the sector.

IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions represent the two largest events of their kind in the world, and the next session of IDEX coincides with the 30th anniversary of the launch of this exhibition.

leading platform

IDEX and NAVDEX provide a world-leading platform showcasing the latest innovations and technologies of the international defense sector, along with the latest technologies and equipment developed by defense sectors around the world. The previous edition of the two exhibitions in 2021 achieved remarkable success, as it welcomed more than 62,000 visitors and more than 900 local, regional and international companies from 59 countries, in addition to hosting 35 national pavilions.