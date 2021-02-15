Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, the activities of the fifteenth edition of IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 will be launched next Sunday for five days, in addition to the International Defense Conference 2021, which will be held on February 20 at the ADNOC Business Center.

The Supreme Organizing Committee stated during a press conference that, “It is expected that more than 900 exhibiting companies from 59 countries will participate in the current session, in addition to the participation of 35 national pavilions. It is expected that the two exhibitions will attract more than 70 thousand local and international visitors.” During the five days, along with 110 international delegations, they have confirmed their presence. More than 500 media professionals from 64 countries around the world are expected to participate in the media coverage.

The “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” exhibitions 2021, organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company “ADNEC”, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces, showcased the latest developments in the defense industries sector of advanced and innovative technology and equipment, as well as shedding light on the development of The national defense industries sector in the country, as well as establishing strategic partnerships between the various participating parties and major international companies specialized in these sectors.

In the same context, the International Defense Conference 2021 brings together experts and specialists from around the world on the ground at the ADNOC Business Center and virtually through global communication platforms, to discuss the prosperity and development of artificial intelligence and advanced technology and their protection in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” exhibitions, Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, confirmed in his speech during the conference that the “IDEX” exhibition has contributed to supporting the national and international defense industries sector since its first launch, and consolidating the position of the UAE And its pivotal role locally, regionally and internationally. The Fourth Industrial Revolution. “

He added, “The next session will launch the recovery phase from the (Covid-19) pandemic, despite the current conditions that the world is witnessing, to demonstrate the readiness of the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and their ability to organize and host these leading international events, where the state has the necessary infrastructure and expertise to organize an event. Global of this size, in a way that ensures compliance with precautionary measures, safety and prevention measures, which establishes the leading international position of the exhibitors, and confirms Abu Dhabi’s ability to attract various countries of the world to participate in one of the most important international events specialized in the defense industries sector.

He said, “A high participation rate has been recorded for decision-makers and experts from these vital sectors, and we have witnessed a wide global turnout to participate in this session. It is expected that this session will attract large numbers of visitors from all over the world, as he will participate in these activities that play a major role in the development of industries.” National Defense, defense industry leaders from around the world to forge fruitful partnerships. “

He added that the next session will provide participants and visitors with a unique opportunity to learn about the latest developments in the global defense and security sectors in terms of technology and innovative equipment to contribute to achieving world peace. It is expected that the exhibitions and the conference will witness an increase in the percentage of national participation that has proven its ability to compete internationally in the defense and security sectors, in terms of innovation, productivity, equipment and distinguished human cadres.

In turn, the Assistant Undersecretary for Industries and Development of Defense Capabilities at the Ministry of Defense and Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Committee, Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Muhammad Al-Balushi, confirmed that the Supreme Organizing Committee was keen to cooperate with all the competent committees and various national institutions to develop a set of procedures in accordance with the highest global and local requirements to ensure security and safety International delegations, participants and visitors. A high participation rate was recorded for official delegations, decision-makers, experts and specialists in these vital sectors from many countries of the world.

He added that 19 hotels have been identified surrounding the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center to host delegations and international visitors to the event, in cooperation with the competent authorities in the emirate, and these hotels have been equipped with examination centers (PCR) in cooperation with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi. Bus service to and from these hotels will also be provided for international delegations.

On the details of the International Defense Conference 2021, he pointed out that the next session will bring together more than 24 experts and specialists from different countries of the world on the ground and virtually, and will attract more than 2,000 global defense leaders and experts from 80 countries, to allow them the opportunity to meet and continue to practice their work Especially with the presence of a large number of bodies specialized in providing government agencies with measures that strengthen their country’s defenses, in order to consolidate the leading position that the UAE has reached and its pivotal role in supporting defense industries locally, regionally and globally.

For his part, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company “ADNEC” and its group of companies, Hamid Matar Al Dhaheri, said that the current session is witnessing the participation of 5 new countries, participating for the first time, namely: Israel, North Macedonia, Azerbaijan and Luxembourg in addition to Portugal, and that the proportion of international companies exhibiting exceeded 84 percent of the total exhibitors, while the proportion of national companies exhibiting reached 16 percent of the total companies, which reflects the extent of international interest in IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions, in addition to the advanced level the defense industries sector has reached on The local level.

Al Dhaheri indicated that the total area of ​​the internal and external exhibition areas for the exhibitions exceeded 155 thousand square meters, and the area of ​​external and water performances on the ADNEC dock reached 81 thousand square meters.

He stated that the NAVDEX exhibition will witness the participation of more than 70 exhibiting companies from 16 countries, in addition to attracting more than 17 marine vessels and boats from 10 countries. These marine pieces will be displayed on the dock in the marina area opposite the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, in addition to the special shows area at Port Zayed.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

