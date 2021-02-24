“IDEX and NAVDEX 2021” … comprehensive health protocols that enhance the UAE’s global leadership

Dr. Faisal Musleh Al-Ahbabi, Head of the Infectious Diseases Program Department at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center and a member of the medical committee for the IDEX and NAVDEX Exhibitions 2021, confirmed that comprehensive health protocols have been developed for the international event, in line with the current exceptional circumstances the world is witnessing and the response to the Corona pandemic Covid-19.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al-Ahbabi said: The health protocols clarify precautionary measures and preventive measures in accordance with the highest local and international requirements to ensure the health and safety of all participants and visitors from inside and outside the country, workers and organizers of this global event, in cooperation with health and monitoring authorities.

He added that the medical committee of the IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions 2021 has taken many preventive measures, represented by making laboratory tests before traveling to the country, upon arrival, and after that every 48 hours, as a condition of entry to the exhibitors.

He explained that the procedures include thermal examination for all attendees without exception, and the presence of specialized teams at the site of the exhibition, including 18 public health ambassadors, in addition to more than 12 volunteers in order to convey health instructions and instructions to visitors and participants and to continuously ensure their commitment to applying all preventive measures, such as wearing masks and applying Physical distancing and following the etiquette of peace and a preventive greeting, so that the greeting is satisfied only with a gesture and avoiding handshakes and hugs.

He pointed out that the precautionary measures also included the establishment of 3 examination centers at the site of the IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions 2021 to conduct PCR examinations for all employees, organizers, participants and visitors, in light of limiting the validity of the examination to enter the exhibitors at 48 hours only.

A member of the medical committee of the IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions 2021 confirmed that the cleaning, sterilization and disinfection operations are carried out continuously by specialized teams to include all exhibition facilities before the entry of participants and visitors and after their departure, in addition to the presence of medical teams in the hotels that accommodate visitors to the exhibitions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. 19 hotels, as they were provided with PCR testing centers to facilitate the process of conducting laboratory examinations for them and to take all the health measures followed in the emirate in the event of a case of infection “God forbid” and isolate it in the facilities for health isolation, as well as limit contacts and quarantine them in the designated facilities For the purpose of quarantine.

He added that the procedures included all participants and visitors conducting a PCR examination 48 hours before the date of the visit and presenting a negative test result at the entrance gates of the exhibitors.

He pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center provided training, awareness and educational workshops for the employees and organizers of the exhibitions regarding the preventive measures that must be followed to control the spread of the “Covid 19” virus .. adding that a guide has been issued and distributed to all participants and visitors explaining the health instructions to be followed during the IDEX exhibitions. And NAVDEX 2021.

He explained that the participants and visitors have shown since the beginning of the international event a commitment to apply preventive measures, starting with the thermal examination and ensuring that a negative PCR test result is shown before entering the event site, as well as the commitment to apply the physical distance of two meters between each person and the other, and the commitment to walk on paths Specific corridors for entry and exit, and wearing medical masks while they are inside the fairgrounds.

He pointed out that the participants in the two exhibitions were provided with a portfolio containing sterilization tools, in addition to constant reminders to apply spacing and preventive measures through voice messages during the breaks period, and strict measures were taken regarding the method of providing hospitality, by doing daily checks for service providers, and adopting a method Safe in providing meals, and preventive measures included providing healthy food options for visitors that adhere to the highest health and safety standards.

Al-Ahbabi emphasized that the health sector in the UAE and the national cadres qualified and trained to respond to the “Covid-19” pandemic possess the capabilities and readiness to receive various global events, indicating that challenges have been taken advantage of and turned into opportunities to improve health plans in hosting such major events.

He added that the concerted efforts of national, governmental and private agencies contributed to the success of one of the most important global events in the defense and security sector and to ensure the health and safety of everyone, to present an exceptional model in addressing the repercussions of “Covid-19” in a way that enhances the pace of accelerating the recovery process and revitalizing the economic sectors in the country, as well as supporting Global defense industries sector.