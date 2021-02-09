Construction and preparation for the internal and external exhibition stands, as well as the live shows area for IDEX and NAVDEX 2021, which are being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, began at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center from 21 to 25 February.

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) organized a tour for representatives of local and international media to inform them of the latest preparations, protocols and precautionary measures for launching these vital events, which are organized by ADNEC in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and the General Command of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates.

In this context, the Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), Hamid Matar Al Dhaheri, said, “The high turnout in participating in IDEX and NAVDEX events reflects the great position the two exhibitions have reached in their twenty-seventh year, and the extent of international interest in such events. Vital, in addition to the advanced level the defense industries sector has reached at the local level. “

Al Dhaheri indicated that Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, in cooperation with a group of national institutions, has prepared and prepared all its facilities and infrastructure for the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center in accordance with the highest international standards, and has also developed protocols for the safety and health of all participants in the activities of the two exhibitions, in accordance with the controls and procedures of local health authorities. And global, in order to meet and exceed the aspirations of all participants and to produce this event in a manner that befits the reputation and position of the state at the regional and international levels.

For his part, Executive Director of “Capital Events”, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), Saeed bin Khadim Al Mansoori, revealed that the quorum has been completed for the reservations of outdoor and indoor exhibition spaces for IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions, which will witness the participation of official delegations from a large number of countries in the world in addition to makers Decision and specialists in these vital sectors.

The ADNEC team briefed the media representatives on the progress of the construction process and preparation for the internal and external exhibition stands at the center, as they were briefed on the preparations for the outdoor live performances area, which is located opposite the grand podium, which will witness a number of daily displays of defense equipment and mechanisms by local and international companies. And through equipped paths and artificial obstacles that show the possibility of these mechanisms and their capabilities to deal with different challenges and geographical terrain.

The media representatives were also briefed on the construction process in the halls of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, and they toured a number of international and local pavilions, on top of which is the Emirati pavilion, in which a number of national companies specializing in defense industries participate, headed by the Tawazun Economic Council wing. And the “Edge” company pavilion, which includes under its umbrella a wide range of specialized companies.

The media tour included a visit to the special exhibitions area of ​​NAVDEX 2021, which is located on the ADNEC Marina opposite the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, which includes a tent dedicated to the internal exhibition areas for companies specialized in the maritime defense industries sector, in addition to the berth area that will host a number of defense naval pieces from a number of Countries of the world, in conjunction with the exhibition area that will be allocated at Port Zayed in Abu Dhabi.

For his part, Chief Operating Officer of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), Ahmed Al-Obaidly, affirmed that Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) pays special attention to standards of health and safety of exhibitors, participants and visitors, and considers them a top priority. In this context, ADNEC cooperates with all concerned authorities to ensure the safety of visitors to IDEX 2021 and NAVDEX 2021 during their stay in Abu Dhabi.

Al-Obaidly stated that ADNEC has developed strict protocols that clarify the preventive measures and procedures for preserving the health of the participants in the exhibition activities, in full cooperation and coordination with the relevant health and regulatory authorities inside and outside the country.

According to these procedures, the visitor or participant’s journey in the activities of the two exhibitions begins before his arrival at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, whether for the participants from inside or outside the country. All visitors, exhibitors and delegations must register to obtain their entry permits, as no person who has not registered through The website of the exhibitors to enter, and as part of the precautionary measures, everyone must print their own passes and take them to the venue.

The proactive measures before arriving at the event site also include conducting a Covid-19 (BCR) examination for all local and international participants 48 hours before the date of their visit, and all participants must present a negative test result on the security gates in order for them to enter the Abu Dhabi National Center. For exhibitions.

In addition, checks for Covid-19 (BCR) will be conducted for all international participants at the country’s airports upon their arrival, after they present their registration permit at IDEX and NAVDEX, and 17 hotels surrounding the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center have been identified to host international visitors to the event. In cooperation with the competent authorities in the emirate, as these hotels have been equipped with examination centers (PCR) in cooperation with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, and a shuttle bus service has been provided to and from these hotels.

The list of ADNEC precautionary measures included determining the number of visitors and exhibitors who are present at the same time in the two exhibitions, as all visitors must specify a specific time for the visit each day when they register on the website, and the number of exhibitors present in each pavilion was also determined, and they were distributed on Different time periods during the event.

Gates have been designated for entry and exit at the site of the event, and these gates are equipped with thermal scanners, and work teams are trained to deal with visitors in accordance with health requirements, and the company has identified paths in one direction only in the center’s halls, with the strict application of physical spacing standards starting from arrival The exhibitor or visitor to the center until his departure, in addition to wearing face masks at all times during the visit, and ADNEC was keen to place electronic signboards in addition to posters for health and safety instructions across all its facilities, in addition to providing manual sterilization devices for the participants intensively.

ADNEC presented the sterilization mechanisms and procedures followed in its centers to ensure the safety of the safety and health of the participants, through a wide range of devices and technical teams, as a number of smart robots carry out cleaning operations for floors and halls continuously during the event without any human intervention, and all facilities are subject to sterilization and disinfection operations Facilities that are most vulnerable to touch, such as elevators, ATMs and door handles, are sterilized continuously throughout the day.

ADNEC revealed that a number of specialized clinics and medical facilities are equipped with a full health staff to ensure the health and safety of the participants, in full and direct coordination with the health authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which will work throughout the day during the period of the exhibitions.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

