The International Defense Exhibition “IDEX 2021” provided an ideal platform for innovators from around the world and owners of emerging companies to make their mark in the defense industry sector and strengthen their presence in global markets.

Presence at IDEX 2021 provided an ideal platform for emerging companies to enhance their presence in global markets. With a large presence of more than 900 exhibitors from 60 countries, they have the opportunity to introduce their products and innovations, to work on partnerships and to enter new global markets.

Robert Sischuhman, CEO of TRAINSHOT, a global emerging company that participates in IDEX 2021, said that IDEX 2021 is one of the most important international exhibitions specializing in the defense industry and its various technologies and innovations worldwide and provides a golden opportunity for companies involved in this. The sector, in order to achieve a distinct return to the pace of growth and achieve economic recovery from the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

He expressed his pride – being one of the owners of emerging companies specializing in the defense industries – of having the opportunity to be present in this global exhibition and work closely to introduce the products he offers in his company and strive to enter new global markets.

He added that the UAE will always be an incubator for creative people from all over the world, pointing out that the UAE was a witness to his start in the world of creativity and innovation, as he was honored in Dubai by being on the Forbes list / under 3030 / dedicated to innovators under the age of 30, considering his company one of the best Start-up companies in Europe in 2019, as it succeeded in establishing it in a short period of time and providing its products in many global markets such as the United States of America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

He expressed his happiness to be present at the IDEX International Fair for the first time and looked forward to establishing partnerships during the event, noting that he had reaped many positive impressions from the participants and exhibitors from all over the world.

He explained that Trainshot specializes in innovative solutions and advanced robotic systems in the field of shooting, as it is keen to make archery training effective and enjoyable by creating tools for rapid improvement and providing an accurate and measurable training experience.

Robert Seshuhman pointed out that the company has developed robotic systems that provide an effective global platform for shooters to communicate and meet virtually via the Internet, train together and compete against each other.

He added: “Despite this success, we are still at the beginning of the road and we seek to achieve more innovations in the defense industries sector and believe in our ability to enhance the growth of our company within a few years, especially with our presence in this global event that will provide us with the opportunity to enter new markets .. We hope for Expanding our business in the Arab Gulf and the Middle East, which will allow us to be present at the IDEX 2021 International Exhibition.

He praised the professional organization of IDEX 2021, especially with the implementation of all preventive and precautionary measures that maintain the health and safety of all participants and visitors.

The activities of the 15th edition of “IDEX and NAVDEX 2021” will continue at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, with the participation of more than 900 exhibitors from 60 countries and 35 pavilions.

The two exhibitions consolidate the position of the UAE and its pivotal role in supporting defense industries locally, regionally and globally.

They will also contribute to shedding light on the development of the national defense industries sector in the country and establishing strategic partnerships between the various participating parties and international companies specialized in these sectors.