Ideologues on earth
Extremist ideology is the best tool in the hands of anyone who wants to mobilize people, agitate the masses, and divide societies. It always succeeds because it gnaws at the minds and hearts, and the models of history do not end and the evidence of the present does not expire. Transforming a person into an extremist ideological being makes him a time bomb against the entire world, his state, and his society. And his family, and people will never forget the crimes of some ISIS and Al-Qaeda terrorists in killing their parents, brothers, and closest relatives.
In modern Arab history there are examples of these ideologues, from the communists with their sects and their hostility towards each other, to the nationalists such as the Nasserists and Baathists and their destructive conflicts among themselves, all the way to the fundamentalist “Islamists” who dominated the public scene in many Arab and Islamic countries for decades, and their influence still persists. In minds and hearts, despite all the developments taking place in confronting them in some countries, changing minds takes enough time to bear fruit.
The great professor Turki Al-Hamad wrote – after a long break – not a direct comment on the immediate events of today, but rather a precise and important analysis of the main ideas that stand at their background. His article was entitled “Condemning Nazism is a Foundation for Condemning Zionism,” and he rightly said at the beginning: “Totalitarian ideology, by its nature, must And to be selectively exclusionary, rejecting the other – that is, another and every other – on the grounds that it alone represents absolute truth, absolute goodness, and absolute light. Communism, Islamism, fascism, Zionism, and others are types of totalitarian ideology that apply the characteristics of isolation, selection, and the claim of absoluteness in everything,” and he brings to mind his brilliant intellectual and political theorizing in his new, old book, “Ideological Studies in the Arab Case,” published in the early 1990s.
People are in great need of conjuring up such a deep intellectual discussion that addresses the backgrounds of the events, the ideas and philosophies behind them, and the nature of the conflicts that have been fought and are being waged among them, away from all the products and symbols of “systematic triviality,” which have come to dominate the humanitarian scene in our region and in the entire world.
In March 2005, the author of these lines published an article entitled “The Similarity of Ideologists upon Us,” in which he stated: “Islamic fundamentalism, or (the Awakening), began to spread horizontally in Arab societies, and used religion as a party slogan and authoritarian ideology to mobilize the street behind its political project, and several internal and external factors helped. In the growth of the fundamentalist tide,” and the concept of “fundamentalism,” like the concept of “ideology,” is a precise philosophical concept that accurately expresses the intended meaning, and in a story that provides an example of “systematic triviality.” Nearly a decade ago, an accomplished editor in a popular Arab newspaper He published two fixed chapters under the name “Fundamentalism” by refusing to publish any article that included the concept of “fundamentalism” and replacing it with the term “radicalism.” He wrote researchers upon request to respond to the book of his newspaper, and at the same time he did not change the names of the chapters of his newspaper.
“Ideologues on the ground” are more dangerous and more harmful in the era of “systematic triviality,” because with a little concealment they can deceive many people, especially the so-called “influencers” or “celebrities” from the “social media” stars who do not differentiate between obtaining abstract information. The ability to scrutinize, scrutinize, and sort, as well as the mastery of analysis, synthesis, and arriving at clear ideas and proven results.
Finally, if Taha Hussein wrote his book “The Tormented on Earth” at the end of the 1940s, to tell people’s suffering in influential literary stories, today’s writers are required to clarify who the “ideologues on earth” are from every religion, race, sect, and sect, to tell the suffering of people from these extremist ideologues, their speeches, and their ideas. .
*Saudi writer
#Ideologues #earth
Leave a Reply