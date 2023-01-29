AWhen Olaf Scholz was still a young guy, he belonged to the Stamokap wing of the Jusos. He was a Marxist. Of course he hasn’t been for a long time. But it shows who the SPD offers a political home to.

That’s why you hear very different voices from the SPD on the topics of Russia, Ukraine aid and arms deliveries. In fact, everyone has always liked disarmament and the policy of detente; that was actually a prerequisite for entry. 55 percent of all SPD members are older than 60 years. Many of them joined because of Willy Brandt’s policy of detente and liberalization. A pinch of anti-Americanism was also present among many. Comrades are serious about their values. That’s respectable, but also dangerous.

They therefore see turning away from Russia as an impertinence. Some of the younger left-wing parties also value their principles more than a fresh look at the current situation. In August, some SPD members wrote an appeal in which they called for a diplomatic offensive to stop the war: “The guns must be silent.” China should therefore be won over as a possible mediator. The words sound like stencils that they bought in the SPD member shop and are now laying over the current war. You wrote about a spiral of escalation and red lines. Experience does not protect against transfiguration.

Scholz leaves room for interpretation

And then, as is well known, there are those in the SPD who are demanding more military engagement from Germany. Many of them are young. They are leftist, but often also pragmatic. You only know Willy Brandt from the poster. For many years, they have perceived Russia as an oppressive state that takes action against members of the opposition, homosexuals and anyone who thinks differently. When it comes to Russia, it is above all the newcomers to the SPD who see things clearly and have no illusions.

Surprisingly, it could be the chancellor’s hesitant behavior of all things that is preventing the rank and file members from rebelling. Because where a chancellor does not speak, does not explain comprehensively, there is room for interpretation. Anyone can read what they want in Scholz. The chancellor seduces to sometimes dubious psychologizing. He rarely disagrees. In any case, with his cautious manner, he is building a bridge for those in his party who hesitate. And those who asked for more commitment from the start are annoyed – but in the end they are satisfied because the chancellor ultimately decides in their favor. An important, albeit stubborn, integration figure is the parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich. As a pacifist loyal to Scholz, he can credibly promote the chancellor’s course – and give himself room for manoeuvre.

The change must occur in the reign

The longer the war lasts, the greater the demands, including for SPD members. It is quite possible that conflicts that have not yet broken out will eventually emerge. A very narrow majority of the population thinks the aid to Ukraine is the right thing to do so far. But many citizens also have doubts, with and without an SPD party book.







The SPD is currently experiencing a reality shock. For too long, the right and left wings of the party have entered into an ominous alliance that is now slowly breaking up. On the one hand, there are the pragmatic, business-oriented social democrats who promoted gas and oil deals with Russia. And on the other hand, the peace activists, who wanted to see a contribution to reconciliation in the world in every deal and so continued to build the foundation for a close partnership with Russia.

The SPD is being shaken up, but this is their chance. The party now needs a second Godesberg moment. At the Godesberg party conference in 1959, the party shed a lot of ideological ballast and became capable of governing. What the party did back then before its rise to the top, it now has to do parallel to government work.

This is also an advantage, because when governing, one cannot have endless theoretical debates, but decisions often have to be made quickly. Changing a large party with an overwhelming history is arduous and tedious. But the SPD now needs this shock in order to survive morally and in terms of government practice.