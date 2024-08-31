The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security reported that within the framework of implementing the plan to eliminate bureaucracy and achieve the goals of the Government Accelerators Initiative, it succeeded, in cooperation with partners from government agencies, in developing two services for the golden residency, and reducing procedures and documents to zero procedures and documents, which enhances the UAE’s leadership and improves the quality of life of society.

She stated in a video clip broadcast on her official account on the “X” website that she was able, within 50 days of the challenge within the framework of applying the principles of zeroing bureaucracy for the service of issuing the golden residency, to develop two services for the golden residency and zero the number of documents by 96%, in addition to reducing the fields by 100%.

She pointed out that the work during this batch of government accelerators to develop this service came with the participation of a number of entities, including the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Department of Economic Development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality.

The strategic work phases included analyzing the situation and drawing the customer journey, then the design and development phase with the participation of customers, then determining future paths to expand the project beyond the accelerator period, then the phase of advertising and marketing new services via the unified platform.

The Authority pointed out the results of completing the challenge, by reducing the service-related fields from 48 fields to zero fields, reducing the documents from six documents to zero documents, in addition to reducing the steps from eight steps to one step.