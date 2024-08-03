The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security stated that the authority will use smart systems and artificial intelligence to implement the decision to exempt fines for violating the residency system, and the mechanism for implementing the decision will be announced during the coming period.

Last week, the Authority issued a decision to grant a grace period for violators of the residency system to settle their status, starting from the first of September for a period of two months, while exempting them from the financial fines due on them in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Law on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners.

She stressed that the initiative aims to give violators a new opportunity to amend their status in accordance with the law and taking into account their circumstances, based on the values ​​of mercy and tolerance on which the UAE was founded.

The Authority will take all necessary measures to implement the initiative by exempting violators from fines and legal consequences, and enabling them to adjust their status or leave the country with ease.

The Acting Director General of the Authority, Major General Suhail Juma Al Khaili, held an exceptional meeting in Abu Dhabi last Thursday to discuss the decision to exempt residency system fines and facilitate procedures for beneficiaries.

Al Khaili stressed that the Authority will use smart systems and artificial intelligence to implement the decision and simplify procedures, in line with the directives to eliminate government bureaucracy.

In 2018, an initiative was launched to amend the status of violators under the slogan “Protect yourself by amending your status.” The initiative granted the violator who voluntarily applied to amend his status a full exemption from all fines incurred against him, without including his name on the deprivation list, which allows him to return to the country with a new visa in accordance with the procedures followed. Meanwhile, it provided those wishing to remain in the country with a temporary residence not conditional on the presence of a sponsor for a period of six months, with his registration in the virtual labor market system, which allows him to search for a job that suits his qualifications, experience and skills, and then transfer his sponsorship to the new sponsor.

The “Protect Yourself by Adjusting Your Status” initiative, which lasted for five months and aimed to enable violators who are in the country illegally to rectify their status in line with the Law on Entry and Residence of Foreigners, achieved great success in achieving its goals after the response rate exceeded 88%, and tens of thousands of individuals and families benefited from it, who were exempted from legal penalties and financial fines that in some cases reached millions of dirhams.

Through initiatives to amend the status of violators, the country’s leadership has been keen to make everyone living in the UAE happy, ease their burdens as much as possible, and provide an opportunity for everyone who has lost their way to return to the right path.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security has been keen to increase awareness among individuals of the risks of violating the law on the entry and residence of foreigners, which negatively affects the security and stability of society on the one hand, and the violator himself on the other hand by depriving him of benefiting from the advanced services provided by the state to citizens and residents, most notably health, treatment and educational services.

It is worth noting that the UAE grants a grace period of 30 days to remain legally in the UAE after the expiration of the residence visa. Accordingly, the residence visa must be renewed before the expiration of that period, to avoid any fines.

The digital government confirmed in a report on this subject that it is necessary to expedite the renewal of the residence visa in the UAE as soon as it expires within the specified period for renewing visas, to avoid any fines or legal consequences.

According to the UAE residence fines system, the fine for staying in the country after the grace period has expired is AED 25 per day for the first six months (180 days), AED 50 per day for the next six months, and AED 100 per day after a year or more. It should also be noted that when the visa expires, the ID card also expires at the same time, and it must be renewed before applying for a residence renewal.

