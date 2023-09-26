Mexico City.- Identity theft due to deepfakes is increasing considerably, which represents a threat to companies and users in all countries, stated the Sumsub platform.

Deepfakes are a type of identity fraud that uses machine learning to generate a fake character or impersonate a real person using manipulated photos and videos.

At the moment, the most affected sectors are fintech, payments, cryptocurrencies and gambling, because the vast majority of clients are attracted online without face-to-face communication, Sumsub explained.

According to statistics from the full-cycle verification platform for fraud prevention, the prevalence of deepfakes has grown significantly in several countries.

After not having been present in Mexico, deepfake frauds began to appear in 2023, and in just a few months, they already represent 0.5 percent of the total frauds in the country, the company highlighted.

He explained that in Canada, the proportion of deepfakes among all types of fraud increased 4,500 percent; 1,200 percent in the United States; 407 percent in Germany; and 392 percent in the United Kingdom from 2022 to the first quarter of 2023.

In the first quarter of 2023, the largest number of deepfakes came from the United Kingdom and Spain, with 11.8 and 11.2 percent of frauds worldwide respectively, followed by Germany with 6.7 percent and the Netherlands with 4.7 percent, he detailed.

The United States ranked fifth, accounting for 4.3 percent of cases.

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made it virtually impossible for the average person to distinguish between what is fake and what is real. As a result, companies of all types are now at risk of being scammed by synthetic frauds and deepfakes, leaving people wondering how prevent digital identity theft,” the company commented.

On the other hand, AI is also being used in social engineering attacks directed against people’s private lives, and cases like these are likely to continue in the future, he warned.