Identity Theft It is a growing crime that can have serious financial and personal repercussions.

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (CONDUSEF) highlights the importance of be alert and take preventive measures to avoid becoming a victim of this type of fraud.

Identity theft is a method of fraud in which an individual obtains, transfers, uses or misappropriates another person’s personal data without their authorization.

This is usually done for the purpose of committing financial fraud or other crimes.

Personal data includes information such as names, telephone numbers, addresses, social security numbers, license numbers, financial information, among others.

How identity theft works:

Criminals often impersonate your bank or financial institution. They can contact you by phone, text message, email or even through social media.

They use various tricks, such as offer you false rewards or benefits or claim that they need to validate a transaction that you supposedly did.

At that point, they will try to obtain sensitive information, such as your phone number. credit cardyour PIN, online banking usernames and passwords, among others.

Tips to protect yourself from identity theft:

CONDUSEF offers valuable advice to avoid being a victim of identity theft:

– Never share sensitive personal information over the phone, text, email, or social media, especially if the request is unexpected or suspicious.

– Use prevention and alert services provided by your bank to detect unusual movements in your financial accounts.

– Change your passwords regularly and make sure they are strong, with combinations of letters, numbers and special characters.

– Review your account statements regularly for any unusual charges or transactions.

– Be cautious with links you receive via email or messages, especially if they come from unverified sources.

– Do not download applications or provide information if you are not sure they come from legitimate and trustworthy sources.

– Monitor your Credit Bureau to detect any suspicious or unauthorized activity in your financial accounts.

What to do if you are a victim of identity theft:

If you suspect that your personal data has been stolen, CONDUSEF recommends that you take immediate measures:

– If your cards were stolen, notify your bank immediately so they can cancel them and avoid unauthorized transactions.

– If your IDs were stolen, file a complaint with the Public Ministry and notify the institutions to which your documents belong so that they can cancel them and issue new versions.

– Report identity theft to the Public Prosecutor’s Office to protect you from any misuse that the criminal may make of your documents.

Protecting your identity is essential to guarantee your financial and personal security. Follow these tips from CONDUSEF and stay alert to avoid becoming a victim of identity theft.

You can find out more about how to protect yourself on the CONDUSEF website and follow their social media channels for the latest updates and advice.

