The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship stated that it provides five proactive services to the public, which are: renewing citizens’ passports, renewing Emirati ID cards for citizens, changing status, extending visas, and paying fines.

She explained that the proactive services aim to increase the awareness of the customers, as they will be notified of the necessary proactive measures according to their condition, with the aim of reducing the percentage of violators in the country, as the customer’s request will be created automatically and notified before the violation period, to increase customer satisfaction by providing them with a distinctive service according to best practices. And the highest global standards, and reduce the time to complete the service.

The authority stated on its website, that in the framework of keenness to provide its services in accordance with the highest standards and best practices, and with a view to facilitating procedures for providing service to customers, it has introduced the principle of proactive services, whereby the system automatically creates a request for the appropriate service that the customer needs according to his data and condition, and then takes over Notifying the customer of the created request, for approval by the customer without the need to re-enter any data or attachments, and the process of paying the necessary fees for the request.

She emphasized that the proactive services initiative will enable a large group of corporate and individual customers to dispense with the step of paying fees themselves, as the system will automatically take over the fee deduction process, from pre-registered payment options in their personal accounts, such as electronic wallet or credit cards. The authority confirmed that it worked to provide and enable people of determination from several services that meet their needs and aspirations, as well as to enhance job opportunities for people of determination, integrate them into various life and community activities, ensure a decent life for them, and provide fair opportunities in all areas and services.

It stated that it provides direct support for this category to obtain its services through the website by providing the default assistant in sign language, that is, when the user points the pointer to a specific text, the cartoon character begins to translate it into sign language, as well as the text-to-speech feature, and the provision of speech conversion feature To written text, and night reading. It stated that it exempts the elderly (70 years and over), who are unable to reach the customer happiness centers in the emirates of the state, from urgent service fees in the customer happiness centers, provided that this is proven according to the family book, passport or any other document approved in In the state, according to the determination of the age of the customer, they are also exempted from the fingerprint procedure when renewing the identity card in case their fingerprints were previously taken, as well as from the administrative delay fees.

Proactive service

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship confirmed that the proactive service is provided to the customer automatically, before the customer submits it, and targets categories of citizens, residents, citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and companies. The authority stated that, in addition to the five proactive services, nine services were classified with the same priority, namely: issuing a new identity card, renewing the identity card, issuing entry permits, issuing residence permits, renewing residence permits, issuing a new registration book, amending the data of the family book, issuing Passport, and renewal of passport.





