KHuschke Mau’s collar recently burst. The ex-prostitute, who founded the Ella network to educate people about the realities of prostitution, was once again referred to as a racist on a podium. What did she do? She had reported that suitors fetishized certain ethnic groups, such as the “submissive Thai woman” or the “taboo-free Eastern European”. A culturally sensitive audience accused her that this was “problematic” because it demeaned “non-white” women.

Mau was quickly denied that she was affected because she had not worked in the red light district for years – as if a practicing prostitute could describe her work environment without fear of harassment. After all, she was accused of “hostility towards migrants” because she had mentioned that women from poor countries were being sexually exploited in this country, which is true, but should obviously have been kept quiet.