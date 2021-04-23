D.he joint commissioner, whom Wolfgang Thierse called for in his criticism of identity politics, would have a lot to do if he wanted to repair all the cracks that the article has torn open in the structure of his party. The subsequent debate confirmed Thierses diagnosis. At first he was declared an eyesore by the SPD party leadership, who was struggling to maintain a position, before half-heartedly shaking hands with him. Others immediately called him a Nazi, as if they wanted to underline the intolerance of the identity-political camp again.

The essay was actually only an appeal for moderation in the long-smoldering conflict. Party politics now had to show its colors. There was a slight rumble among the Greens, the pioneers of identity politics, which the party leadership pushed aside by pointing out that they really had nothing to do with the matter. Identity has many facets. Regardless of whether identity politics are being pursued openly or clandestinely, the question arose as to whether identity is a political category at all or just a playground for fragmented subjects to whom the community has become alien. At least a democracy is dependent on reflexive individuals who are ready to disregard themselves and their origins for once.