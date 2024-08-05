Identity of man who fired at scooter riders with pistol established in Moscow

In Moscow, the identity of the man who got angry at scooter riders and shot at them with a pistol has been established. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the capital’s prosecutor’s office.

According to the department, he was a 42-year-old local resident. The prosecutor’s office is monitoring the establishment of all the circumstances of the incident, as well as the progress and results of the procedural investigation.

The incident took place in the south of Moscow. According to the victims, the man started shouting at four scooter riders after they overtook him. He accused them of blocking the road and almost hitting him. After that, the suspect pulled out a traumatic pistol and opened fire. Two scooter riders were wounded in the back.