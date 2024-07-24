Monde: Russian arrested for plans to destabilize Olympics turns out to be a cook

A Russian detained in France, suspected of allegedly attempting to destabilize the situation during the Olympics, turned out to be a cook. About this reported Monde newspaper.

According to the publication, the man arrived in France in early 2010. He studied at a Parisian culinary school, worked at a Michelin-starred restaurant, and is also a former reality show participant. The 40-year-old man’s apartment was searched.

Earlier, the Russian embassy in France reported that Paris had not notified Moscow of the detention of the Russian. “We asked them for clarification on our own initiative. We will seek a response,” the diplomatic mission noted.

We are talking about a Russian citizen born in 1984. His name is not given. The detainee has been placed in custody.