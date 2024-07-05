WP: Labour leader Keir Starmer to be Britain’s next prime minister

After the Labour Party won its first landslide victory in the UK general election in 14 years, the next prime minister of the country will be the leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, while the current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will soon leave his post, but will remain as a Conservative MP. This is reported by Reuters.

“We did it! You campaigned for it, you fought for it, you voted for it, and now it’s happened. The change starts now. Today we begin a new chapter, we begin the work of change, of national renewal, we begin to rebuild our country,” he told supporters after the preliminary results were announced.

Earlier, Sunak admitted defeat and said he had called Starmer to congratulate him on his victory. “Today, power will change hands peacefully and orderly, with goodwill on all sides. There is much to learn and reflect on, and I take responsibility for the loss of many good, hard-working Conservative candidates… I am sorry,” the politician concluded.