The Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security confirmed that the national system for tracking trucks and shipments includes monitoring all means of transporting goods that carry out the transport process within the territorial scope of the state, as well as that carry out transport in transit between customs ports at the state level through a central operations room through the installation of tracking devices on trucks Shipments registered upon entry at the first port of entry in the country and their movement monitored around the clock.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security had recently launched the national system for tracking trucks and shipments based on the decision of the Council of Ministers regarding the national system for tracking trucks and shipments in the country electronically to track and track the means of transporting goods and shipments electronically at the state level by monitoring its route from the first port of entry. to its final destination in the country.

The Director General of Customs at the Authority, Ahmed Abdullah bin Lahej Al Falasi, said that the National Center for Tracking Trucks and Cargos of the Authority, which supervises the application of the system, specializes in tracking and tracking goods and trucks from their point of departure to their final destination in an instantaneous and continuous manner around the clock, and issuing instantaneous reports about the location The truck is located on the country’s map using satellites and the communications network, and the time taken for the arrival of the trucks is measured in order to monitor it in the customs risk register.

He added that the functions of the National Tracking Center also include strengthening the security system by tracking the movement of dangerous, sensitive and high-risk goods and shipments, ensuring that they reach their final destination, immediate response to emergency situations, and linking them with the concerned authorities in the country in real time.

He said that the application of the system takes place in light of the data and the approved plan in light of the decision to establish the system, indicating that the authority was keen to cooperate with its strategic partners from government agencies and local customs departments concerned with applying the system and linking with all relevant systems so that the national system for tracking trucks and shipments becomes the official system. concerned with tracking the movement of means of transporting goods in the country.

The Director General of Customs added that the system adopts advanced technological solutions to achieve maximum benefit from its outputs and provide adaptability with the rest of the approved systems in the country and link with them and ensure the implementation of tasks with high quality, and among these technological solutions are web services, the emergency response system, and artificial intelligence in the analysis of data and information. and issuance of predictions.

He pointed out that there is a database in the system that contributes to strengthening the security and customs system and supporting the decision-making process, through a set of important outputs that contribute to activating the process of monitoring and tracking shipments, truck tracking solutions, identification of the driver and truck, freight, cargo, journey and transportation data, in addition to Creating integrated technological solutions.

The system’s working mechanism includes a set of main steps, most notably registering in the system, installing the tracking device on trucks and shipments, monitoring the track of registered trucks through the tracking system until reaching the exit center, and sending an alarm to the operations room and concerned units when trucks change their route or destroy/remove the tracking device. And closing the tracking record, restoring the tracking device, and sending statistics about the violating trucks entering and leaving the concerned departments, in order to place them within the customs risk engine.