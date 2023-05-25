The Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security called on owners of means of transporting goods and owners of trucks registered in the United Arab Emirates to register in the national system for tracking trucks and shipments electronically during the approved registration period, which ends on October 30, 2023.

The Director General of the Authority, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, said that the national system for tracking trucks and shipments is one of the latest customs projects aimed at supporting the customs security system in the country, facilitating trade movement, and raising the level of security and road safety by monitoring the movement of trucks and shipments in the country from the first port of entry to It reaches its final destination in the country through electronic tracking devices that are installed on shipments and trucks at the country’s ports, allowing monitoring of its movement around the clock.

The implementation of the national system for tracking trucks and shipments comes within the framework of the authority’s plan to strengthen the system of customs control over the movement of trucks and shipments, ensure their safe arrival at the specified time, and monitor violations and abuses that may occur, which include:

– Transit trucks.

– Hazardous goods transport trucks.

– Restricted material transport trucks.

– High duty cargo trucks.

Al Khaili added that the authority was keen to facilitate the owners of means of transporting goods registered in the country by giving them a period to reconcile their conditions and register, provided that the period ends on October 30, 2023, as administrative financial fines will be applied to those who fail to register during the prescribed period in accordance with the regulations and decisions approved in this regard. The matter, by an amount of one thousand dirhams for the first month, and one hundred dirhams for each following month, with a maximum of 5 thousand dirhams.

The registration in the system is carried out by the target groups, through the license holder or his legal representative submitting a registration application in the system via the website https://register.entsts.ae, and attaching the documents required to complete the registration process (vehicle license, company activity, number truck plate and others), followed by setting an appointment for the applicant to install the tracking devices on the truck, where the competent company

By installing the tracking devices on the truck, which means that it will enter the system and be subject to the tracking and monitoring system adopted in the country.

The list of categories concerned with registration in the system includes owners of means of transporting goods such as transit trucks, trucks transporting hazardous materials, trucks transporting restricted materials, trucks transporting goods with high customs duties, and any other trucks that are determined by the Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Security. ports.