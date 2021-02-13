The ultra-right organization received the announcement of its upcoming dissolution on Saturday, February 13. She has ten days to respond.

The dissolution of Generation Identity was notified this Friday evening to the ultra-right organization, Franceinfo learned this Saturday from the Ministry of the Interior.

Now, Identity Generation has “ten days to respond“to this announcement. If no new information is added,”the dissolution (of the organization) is very likely within 15 days“according to Beauvau.

The minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin said he was “scandalized” on Tuesday January 26 by the anti-migrant operations of Identity Generation in the Alps and the Pyrenees. “If the elements are met, I will not hesitate to propose the dissolution“, then declared the minister. Several elected officials of Occitania had also asked for the dissolution of” this small group of extreme right violent and dangerous “after their action punch in the Pyrenees.

Génération Identitaire had carried out an operation of the same ilk in the Hautes-Alpes in April 2018. Three activists were sentenced by the Gap court in first instance, before being released on appeal last December.

The far-right movement also had disrupted a demonstration against police violence onSaturday, June 13, 2020, by deploying a banner on which was written “Justice for the victims of anti-white racism – White Lives Matter” (“White lives count”) on a balcony overlooking the Place de la République in Paris.