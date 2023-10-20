Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/19/2023 – 21:33

Two years ago, an animal very similar to a small fox was run over on a local road in the municipality of Vacaria, in Rio Grande do Sul. Rescued alive by an environmental patrol, it was taken to the wild animal sector of the Veterinary Hospital of Rio Grande do Sul. Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS).

Popularly known in the south of the country as the pampas fox, the animal is not exactly a fox, although it is very similar. This is the prairie cat (Lycalopex gymnocercus), a small carnivorous canid typical of South America.

However, as soon as it got out of the transport box, the animal started barking. The coat didn’t look right either. Field Grexains usually have beige and gray hair. The female that was run over had much darker fur, practically black.

“She was taken to us like a grease monkey,” said veterinarian Marcelo Alievi, from the wild animal sector at the UFRGS Veterinary Hospital. “But we soon found out that she wasn’t a cat, but rather a dog. We sent it to the dog department, but she ended up coming back to us. It was an identity crisis.”

In the domestic animal sector, the animal refused to eat food, but was very willing to devour small rodents. Furthermore, he was not docile, he was skittish. It was sent back to the wild species area.

Then, geneticist Thales Renato Ochotorena de Freitas, from the UFRGS Institute of Biosciences, arrived on the scene with the mission of clarifying the mystery: after all, was the female cat or a dog?

Genetic tests revealed that, in fact, it was a “grachorra”, as it ended up being named in the laboratory, a hybrid animal. Her mother was a greaser, but her father was a dog of no defined breed.

The graxains, as the name suggests, live in the countryside. But the vast majority of farms have dogs, which tend to live loose. In other words, the meeting of the two animals would not be difficult.

From an ecological point of view, the mixture is not positive, since the graxaim is a local wild species and the dog is an invasive species. Hybridization is considered a threat to wildlife, with the risk of possible alteration of local species.

“It is contamination, there may be a transfer of genes from the domestic dog to a wild species”, explained Freitas. “In terms of conservation, it is not good, it is a typical fauna species of the region that is being altered.”

While the domestic dog (Canis lupus) has 78 chromosomes, the wildcat has 74. The specimen in the UFRGS laboratory had 76 chromosomes – 39 from the dog and 37 from the greasebird. The mitochondrial DNA, inherited exclusively from the mother, was similar to that of the wild cat. However, the animal also revealed genetic parts exclusive to dogs.

It was the first time that a dog-grease hybrid was described in the world, according to the researchers. Although the two animals belong to the same family, the canids, they are not even the same genus, which makes the crossing even more surprising. The scientific work was published in early August in the scientific journal animals.

“There are hybrid animals in nature, of course, but there is no record of a dog with grease,” assured Alievi. “We have similar crosses, from other species, but this one specifically had never been described by anyone.”

The geneticist agrees with his colleague. “Hybrids of domestic dogs and wolves, for example, are more common, but both are of the same genus, kennels,” recalled Freitas. “In this case, they are different genera, that is, phylogenetically they are very different animals.”

This would be the first time that a dog has produced a hybrid with an animal of a different gender.

Recovered from the injuries caused by being run over, the “grachorra” was castrated (breeding hybrids is not recommended) and sent to Mantenedouro São Braz, a zoo in Santa Maria. The animal died earlier this year. The causes of death were not disclosed.

“As it was a hybrid, we couldn’t release it into the wild”, explained veterinarian Marcelo Alievi. “We think it’s best to refer it to a wildlife maintainer.”