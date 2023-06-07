Political parties and coalitions in Argentina have two weeks to close the electoral lists with which they will compete for the presidency next October. The names of the final candidates will be chosen in the mandatory concurrent open primary (Paso) on August 13. The polls show a scenario divided into thirds — Peronism united under the umbrella of the ruling Frente de Todos, the center-right opposition alliance Juntos por el Cambio and the ultra-liberal Javier Milei as leader of Libertad Avanza — that foresees the need for a second round. Milei’s growth worries the coalition founded by former president Mauricio Macri and has triggered a temporary identity crisis as a result of the open dialogue with leaders from both ends of the political spectrum in search of new supporters.

The promoter of the expansion is the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, one of the best positioned presidential candidates. A member of the moderate wing of Juntos por el Cambio, Rodríguez Larreta presses to form the broadest possible coalition with which to emerge victorious at the polls. The Buenos Aires mayor’s team intends to add figures as dissimilar as the dissident Peronist Juan Schiaretti, outgoing governor of the province of Córdoba; the liberal José Luis Espert, a former ally of Milei; and the progressive Margarita Stolbizer. Behind there is “a single objective”, as he expressed on Sunday through a statement: “guarantee change in Argentina” with an electoral victory.

In front of him is his biggest internal rival, the former Macrista Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, representative of the most conservative sector. “I am against concoctions or that Together for Change is an amoeba,” Bullrich warned when questioning that Rodríguez Larreta and the radical Gerardo Morales try to impose “who enters and who does not” in the coalition.

This Tuesday, Macri has joined the fight and has made clear his preference for Bullrich over Larreta. “All this that is being talked about sounds like a crowding that blurs Together for Change and the vocation for renewal”, he has sentenced about the expansion proposal. Macri has accused the Buenos Aires mayor of trying to change the “rules of the game unilaterally” in the final stretch of the party and generating confusion in the electorate.

Important references from the opposition coalition participated in a meeting on Monday to try to iron out differences, but it ended without an agreement being reached.

The proposal that generates the most controversy is the one that reaches out to the Cordovan governor. The inhabitants of the province of Córdoba, the second most populous in Argentina, choose his successor in two weeks and one of the leaders of Together for Change, Luis Juez, fights for the position with Schiaretti’s dolphin, Martín Llaryora . “You have to be respectful of the jurisdictions. I do not accept this outrage,” said Judge after appearing by surprise, without having been invited, to the conclave of Together for Change on Monday to express his rejection of the Peronist.

Even so, neither Larreta nor Schiaretti give up. Four years ago, Macri also searched among the Peronist ranks for allies to broaden his electoral front and chose veteran deputy Miguel Ángel Pichetto as his vice-presidential candidate.

The fight for leadership in the opposition coalition will leave wounds, but a rupture is not in sight that would further fragment the vote and reduce their chances of an electoral victory. Peronism is closely following the confrontation without being able to make a profit: with two weeks to go, it is still looking for a candidate.

