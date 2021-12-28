Identity cards Police: Citizens distributed invalid ID cards

The card printed on the old background should be exchanged for a new one.

For citizens invalid ID cards have been distributed due to an error in card production. Invalid ID cards have already been printed on the printed card template, police say.

“The old and new card templates look very much the same. The new card is identified by the EU flag logo on the front left of the card and the EU-Trustmark on the back of the card with a black lock. These logos do not exist on the old ID card template, ”police said.

The new ID card is identified, for example, by the EU flag logo on the top left of the card.

Chief Inspector of the Police Board Mika Hansson says that so far it is not known how many and all of whom an incorrect ID card has ended up with. The error was revealed at one police station, after which the matter was investigated.

It is also not known exactly when the invalid cards were dealt. The erroneous items are from November to December with this information.

Police are urged to contact the police station if they have received an ID card printed on the old base after August 2th. There is a risk that the card may be considered counterfeit when used. A new card is issued free of charge.

Police recall that an old-style card issued on or before August 1, 2021 can still be used normally. The error does not apply to an unauthorized identity card, an unauthorized minor’s identity card or an alien’s identity card.