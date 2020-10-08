E.U citizens traveling to the UK will need a passport from October 2021. This emerges from a model of the British government for the future processes in European border traffic, which was published on Thursday in London. ID cards should no longer be accepted. The new regulation also applies to visitors from Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

Identity cards were among the “least secure documents,” it was said to justify. The security of Great Britain is strengthened with the requirement for a passport. Conversely, the British already need a passport to enter the EU – especially since there are no identity cards in Great Britain. From January 1st, the passport must be valid for at least six months and not be older than ten years.

Great Britain country left the European Union in late January. However, there is still a transition phase until the end of December, during which practically nothing will change. At the turn of the year, without an agreement on a trade pact, there is a risk of a hard economic break with tariffs and other hurdles.