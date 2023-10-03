The National Elections Committee has specified the details of the documents required to vote in the 2023 Federal National Council elections, which begin today in all the emirates of the country. The committee explained that the identity card issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security is the approved document for voting in the 2023 Federal National Council elections.

She indicated that the voter’s identity will be verified by looking at the original ID card, or through the digital ID.

The committee stressed that all voters must register in the digital identity system (UAEPass) to exercise their right to vote or run for elections to the Federal National Council if the voter meets the required legal conditions.

The committee stated that with regard to voting for people of determination, those who do not know how to read or write, or a person who cannot vote himself, he can cast his vote in the elections orally in secret, informing him of the chairman of the election center committee or one of its members authorized by the president, in accordance with the approved voting system.

The committee identified three types of voting: the remote voting system, the smart voting system that allows voters to vote in the elections using digital applications decided by the National Committee, and the electronic voting system, which is a system that allows voters to vote in the elections through electronic voting machines in approved election centers. , as well as the hybrid voting system, which is a hybrid voting system that combines a remote voting system and an electronic voting system in approved election centers.