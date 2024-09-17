The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security confirmed that the grace period for correcting the status of violators is limited only to violators present in the country during the grace period, which extends until the end of next October, and that it does not include violators who left the country and had violations or circulars against them before the grace period was launched on September 1.

In a statement to journalists, the Director General of the Authority, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, urged violators to take advantage of the grace period to settle their status and benefit from the advantages and exemptions granted, considering the grace period an exceptional opportunity that allows violators to settle their status and legally reside in the country after obtaining a job opportunity or safe departure without fines.

Al Khaili said that in order to issue an exit permit to violators who wish to correct their status by leaving the country without obtaining a stamp prohibiting re-entry, they must have a valid passport or a valid return document without specifying the validity period.

He advised violators who wish to correct their status by leaving the country to book a travel ticket after completing the procedures for the exit permit.

He stressed that the period for correcting the status of violators does not include those against whom a criminal deportation decision has been issued by the competent court, and this category of violators is not entitled to enjoy the benefits and exemptions included in the period except after settling their criminal files, pointing out that there are specialized committees in the judicial authorities that are responsible for settling the files of deportees and considering cases of lifting criminal deportation.

Major General Suhail Al Khaili explained that in order to settle the status of violating infants within the period for correcting their status, they must have a valid birth certificate, passport or return document.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security confirmed that the law will be implemented and the required fines and fees will be imposed on violators who do not settle their status within the specified period.

At the beginning of this month, the deadline for exempting violators of foreign entry and residence regulations from fines began, for a period of two months, specifically until October 30.

The Authority called on violators of residency in the country to take advantage of the grace period granted to them to settle their status or leave, stressing that violators who decide to amend their status by leaving the country within the grace period granted to them will not have a ban stamp placed on their passports, and that the application mechanism will be through the Authority’s smart channels and service centers (printing) across the country.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security clarified that it has provided easy and facilitated procedures for settling and amending the status of violators, as they can submit the application through the authority’s electronic and smart channels and approved printing offices without the need to visit service centers except upon notification only to complete the biometric fingerprint.

She explained that the services it provides include issuing an exit permit, renewing residency, issuing a residency for a foreigner newly born in the country, issuing a new visa (work or residency), amending the status of a valid visa, and issuing a residency for visa violators (work – residency).

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security stated that for violators who lost their passports, they must follow the following procedures: With regard to the Executive Department of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Abu Dhabi, a request is submitted through the smart system, and the violator is given an extract of the residency details and a certificate stating that the passport is lost in order to obtain a travel document.

The travel document issued by embassies and consulates for violators wishing to leave the country is also relied upon, provided that the data matches the data in the residence details extract.

As for the procedures in the executive departments of residency and foreign affairs in the rest of the Emirates, they include the procedures for reporting the loss through the general police commands, whereby the travel document is issued.

She pointed out that if a vehicle is registered in the name of the violator, he will then be directed to take the necessary measures to settle the traffic record before proceeding with the departure procedures.