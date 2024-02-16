The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security announced the start of implementation of the project to upload health insurance documents electronically for customers wishing to submit requests to renew residency or issue a new residency, starting next Monday, February 19th.

The Director General of the Authority, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, said in a press statement that the new project comes in the context of the Authority’s plan to eliminate government bureaucracy for the services provided by the Authority in response to the directives of the wise leadership and in fulfillment of the requirements of the Emirates Program for Distinguished Government Services, indicating that the project aims to provide a decent life. Raising the level of health well-being for all residents of the country and preserving their health rights.

He added that the project includes providing health insurance data issued by accredited health insurance companies in the country directly electronically through electronic linking with those companies without the need for the resident customer to download the insurance document when submitting an application to renew residency for himself and his family members.

The Director General of the Authority explained that the new project will contribute to shortening the time for providing the service as a result of canceling the procedure for uploading the insurance document as a basic requirement that is currently being implemented to accept the application for the service, in addition to consolidating the concepts of protecting human rights and ensuring that the resident obtains the health rights guaranteed by the law and legislation adopted in The state, which ensures improving the quality of life of society and providing a decent life for residents and their families.

