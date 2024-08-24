The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security launched the “Bureaucratic Zero Charter” for its employees and clients from the community.

The “Bureaucratic Zero Charter” aims to enhance communication, exchange ideas, commitment to the elements of change, spread the culture of commitment and partnership in the field of developing services, support the state’s efforts, and implement the directives of the wise leadership regarding zeroing out government bureaucracy.

The Acting Director General of Support Services and Head of the Bureaucracy Zeroing Team at the Authority, Major General Khalifa Mattar Balqubaa Al Humairi, explained that the Bureaucracy Zeroing Charter includes guiding principles that the Authority’s members must adhere to, and principles that community members and customers must follow and implement. He pointed out that the charter ensures the commitment of the Authority’s employees to provide distinguished services that exceed the expectations of community members, develop a bureaucracy zeroing strategy, and apply the best international standards and practices by canceling duplicate and unnecessary procedures and requirements, with the aim of providing a fast and smooth service to customers, in addition to linking with relevant entities and strategic partners to retrieve customer data without the need to re-enter it, deal with the needs of community members professionally, exert maximum efforts to meet those needs, reduce the time periods for providing services, and provide a direct channel to enable customers to present their ideas related to bureaucratic zeroing of services.

He pointed out that the charter includes obligations for customers and community members who wish to sign it, most notably participation in the process of bureaucratic zeroing of the Authority’s services, whether through questionnaires, forums, customer sessions or other channels and means, and communicating with the relevant teams in the Authority and informing them in the event of a delay in completing transactions without clear technical reasons, through the Authority’s approved communication channels.